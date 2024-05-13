UNICOM Engineering and ZutaCore Form Strategic OEM Agreement to Deliver Warrantied HyperCooled AI Servers Globally

With UNICOM Engineering, a Dell Titanium Partner, the Agreement Positions ZutaCore's Waterless, Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling as "the" premier liquid cooling solution starting with Dell XE9680 Servers with NVIDIA H100/200

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZutaCore®, a leading provider of direct-to-chip, waterless liquid cooling solutions, today unveiled a game-changing strategic partnership with UNICOM® Engineering, a Dell Titanium OEM Partner and leading system integrator. UNICOM Engineering provides server-based application platforms and lifecycle support services for software technology developers, data center infrastructure, OEMs, and enterprises worldwide, underscoring this collaboration's global reach and impact. This partnership marks a crucial move in embedding ZutaCore's HyperCool® into leading servers worldwide, starting with Dell Technologies XE9680 with NVIDIA H100 and H200 GPUs, ensuring global enterprise support and warranties for data centers at scale.

ZutaCore also announced that a global Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) provider leader has chosen the ZutaCore-equipped Dell Technologies XE9680 servers as the premier platform to launch its cutting-edge AI services. This landmark selection underscores the exceptional efficiency and reliability of ZutaCore's HyperCool technology, especially for high-density computing needs that AI workloads demand. The AIaaS provider will have in-production deployments starting Q3 2024, setting a new standard for AI computing in terms of performance and sustainability.

HyperCool technology, named one of the hottest products at NVIDIA GTC 2024, is a true innovation in the industry. It's the only two-phase direct-to-chip, dielectric cooling solution with in-production deployments. This technology has been proven to cool the most powerful processors of 2,800 watts or more and currently for 120kW per rack of computing power, while also increasing rack processing density by 300 percent.

"This partnership is a significant milestone for driving ZutaCore's waterless, direct-to-chip liquid cooling into the volume market globally," said Erez Freibach, Co-founder and CEO at ZutaCore. "The future of AI hinges on the ability to deliver the performance of the next-generation GPUs, while also adhering to strong sustainable practices within the data center. This is where ZutaCore sets itself apart from any other cooling solution with its ability to cool the hottest processors with no water used and little to no modifications to current real estate, power, or cooling systems."

"Leveraging UNICOM Engineering's technical expertise, global footprint, and established relationships with the industry's leading silicon manufacturers and server OEMs, specifically Dell Technologies, data center clients and partners can be assured the highest standards are being met for the integration of the ZutaCore HyperCool technology," said Rusty Cone, General Manager at UNICOM. "This, along with a full fledge of warranty and uplifted services, globally, will enable the realization of a sustainable AI infrastructure capable of supporting a wide range of applications that require even the most demanding workloads and processing power."

The Proven Cooling Power of HyperCool

Featuring a groundbreaking closed-loop system that operates at low pressure and moves large amounts of heat off the processors and away from the servers, ZutaCore's HyperCool can be implemented in new or existing data centers to deliver 10 times more computing power, a 50% reduction in total cost of ownership, 100% heat reuse, and reduced CO 2 emissions for a sustainable data. There is also a growing ecosystem of servers certified to work with HyperCool, including industry powerhouses such as Dell Technologies, ASUS, Pegatron, and SuperMicro.

About ZutaCore:

ZutaCore is paving the way for a zero-emission data industry with its next-generation liquid cooling technology that can cool the hottest processors with 100% heat reuse. Its HyperCool technology – a direct-on-chip, waterless, direct liquid cooling solution – enables the highest sustained performance, server densification, and reduced power usage, which is critical for meeting the power demands of today's HPC, AI, and ML workloads. Founded in 2016, ZutaCore is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an R&D center in Israel and offices in Europe, India, and Taiwan. Learn more at www.zutacore.com.

About UNICOM Engineering:

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of server-based application platforms, storage solutions, and lifecycle support services for software developers, data center infrastructure, OEMs, and enterprises worldwide. Through its expertise and comprehensive suite of design engineering, system integration, global logistics, trade compliance, support, and business analytics services, UNICOM Engineering is redefining application deployment solutions to provide customers with a sustainable competitive advantage. More than two decades of appliance innovation and strong technology partnerships make UNICOM Engineering one of the most trusted deployment partners in the industry. Founded in 1997, UNICOM Engineering is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts with facilities in Plano, Texas; Galway, Ireland; and Manila, Philippines. Learn more at www.unicomengineering.com.

SOURCE ZutaCore