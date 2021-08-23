Unicorn Hunters Series Presents CVAC to Its Millions of Viewers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new episode of Unicorn Hunters introduces CVAC Pods to its millions of viewers around the world. CVAC stands for Cyclic Variations in Adaptive Conditioning and CVAC Systems is the company behind the innovation that seeks to make the world a healthier place. Its founder will pitch a panel of business legends, entrepreneurs and policymakers, as well as millions of potential investors globally, seeking to raise funds for its quest to grow into a unicorn company. The episode premieres today, Monday, August 23rd at 10:00 EDT on UnicornHunters.com , LinkedIn Broadcast , Facebook Video , YouTube and Vimeo .

"Our patented "pod" is the future of fitness. It improves the body's adaptation responses to stressors all the while providing an opportunity to achieve a healthier, more livable lifestyle," said Allen Ruszkowski, President and CEO of CVAC. "I am very excited about the future of CVAC because Unicorn Hunters can help companies like CVAC that are pre-IPO access the capital they need while also creating awareness of this technology on a global scale."

Unicorn Hunters created a new genre — enrichtainment — which combines entertainment with wealth-building opportunities for companies and investors. In just three months, Unicorn Hunters episodes have been viewed more than 12 million times and generated more than $45 million in equity requests for the featured companies.

"CVAC can do a lot of good for a lot of people that are limited in their ability to exercise and gives people a justification to do more for their own health and overall wellness," said Circle of Money panelist Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple. "I like Allen's passion and determination and believe in him and his company."

Whether you have an active lifestyle, are a competitive athlete, or need assistance in staying healthy, CVAC improves your body's exerted efforts to stay healthy and alert, explains Mr. Ruszkowski. CVAC already has celebrity and professional athlete supporters including Axl Rose, Tito Ortiz, Tony Robbins, and more. CVAC Pods are intended to aid those with a busy lifestyle and athletic passion while enabling others to get the exercise they need for a better quality of life.

According to Mr. Ruszkowski, in any CVAC Session, the body is compelled to relax, and to breathe more productively, deeper. Each 20-minute CVAC Session is a balanced, whole-body exercise routine that produces immune-system support and stress relief while training the body to take in more oxygen to fuel your body and brain. CVAC Whole-body Adaptive Cellular Conditioning Routines™ are sequences of dynamic adaptive exercise algorithms delivered via a CVAC System™. Better circulation and mobilization of fluid in the lymphatic system and stimulation of cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) flow are integral to this whole-body conditioning modality that no treatment modality has achieved before, as exercise is a very important preventative and management tool for most diseases and disorders associated with aging.

Unicorn Hunters features a "Circle of Money" panel, which includes Steve Wozniak (Co-founder of Apple), Silvina Moschini (CEO of SheWorks!), Alex Konanykhin (CEO of TransparentBusiness), Lance Bass (singer, actor, producer and investor), Rosie Rios (Former Treasurer of the United States) and Moe Vela (attorney, author, entrepreneur and former Director of Administration to Joe Biden).

All episodes of Unicorn Hunters are available on UnicornHunters.com with parallel distribution on LinkedIn Broadcast , Facebook Video , YouTube and Vimeo . The series is financed by TransparentBusiness and produced by reality show icon Craig Plestis' Smart Dog Media (The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer). The production of the new episodes will begin in Los Angeles on August 30th.

The Unicorn Hunters reality series creates a new genre for audiences called "enrichtainment" that combines pure entertainment with the opportunity to invest and build wealth. The show provides investors with transparent access to select pre-IPO investment opportunities, and boosts innovation by financing emerging growth companies. It also provides an opportunity to invest in historically marginalized or disenfranchised global entrepreneurs such as women, minorities, and LGBTQ.

