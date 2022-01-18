Unicorn Hunters to Offer Asset Diversification Services to Cryptocurrency Owners

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Hunters , described by Forbes magazine as "the most iconic business series of recent times," announced today that it will offer "Asset Diversification" services to the owners of large crypto holdings, helping them to convert their crypto assets into a diversified portfolio of equity positions in numerous emerging growth companies.

Steve Wozniak, Unicorn Hunters Unicorn Hunters, Circle of Money

TransparentBusiness, the parent company of Unicorn Hunters , already accepts Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) for its current pre-IPO fundraising round, accessible at TransparentBusiness.com/invest . Previously, the company raised over $50 million in cash through its Global Private Offering and its shareholders approved its plan to go public in 2022.

The Unicorn Hunters show premiered in May of 2021 with the objective of democratizing access to fundraising and investment opportunities for the masses. Entrepreneurs who are featured on the show have the ability to raise funds from millions of viewers who have the opportunity to invest in vetted pre-IPO companies alongside business leaders and policymakers including co-founder of Apple Steve Wozniak and former Treasurer of the United States Rosie Rios. To date, the show has reached a global audience of more than 15 million and received over $110 million in investment requests.

"By selecting the most scalable emerging growth companies and cost-effectively acquiring equity stakes in them, we expect to outperform traditional venture capital funds," said Alex Konanykhin. " The value multiplication capacity of Unicorn Hunters is extraordinary."

The Unicorn Hunters show is produced in collaboration with reality TV icon Craig Plestis (I Can See Your Voice, The Masked Singer). Founders who appear on the show pitch a panel of judges called the Circle of Money that includes Steve Wozniak and Rosie Rios as well as Moe Vela (former Director of Administration of Joe Biden and his former Senior Advisor), Lance Bass (artist and entrepreneur), and John Bercow , former Speaker of House of Commons of the United Kingdom.

Episodes of Unicorn Hunters are streaming now on UnicornHunters.com with parallel distribution on Binge Networks , LinkedIn Broadcast , Facebook Video , YouTube , and Vimeo .

About Unicorn Hunters:

The Unicorn Hunters show aims to become the most-watched and the most impactful business show in the world and the world's first unicorn-minting factory. The show provides investors with transparent access to select pre-IPO investment opportunities and boosts innovation by financing emerging growth companies. It also provides an opportunity to invest in historically marginalized or disenfranchised global entrepreneurs such as women, minorities, and LGBTQ+. Visit unicornhunters.com/press for more information.

Media contact:

Pilar Planells

[email protected]

305-972-6471

SOURCE Unicorn Hunters