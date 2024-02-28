UniDoc and HP Inc. Enter OEM Agreement

-Milestone Opportunity Brings Access to Customers via Global Sales and Partner Network

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTC: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) agreement (the "Agreement") with HP Inc. ("HP") which permits the integration of HP products into its development and manufacturing process for the UniDoc H3 Health Cube and "Virtual Care Solutions Model" (VCSM) with HP designated SKUs for resale via the HP global sales and partner force.

Highlights:

The OEM agreement positions UniDoc to develop and produce its H3 Health Cube and together with HP offer a unique solution in providing Health care to all

UniDoc gains the ability to sell integrated HP products worldwide

The all inclusive HP SKUs will be available for resale globally

The Agreement builds on the previously announced UniDoc/HP marketing agreement, and positions UniDoc to offer sales of customizable telehealth cubes, enclosures, equipment, and related services including software integrated with HP computing hardware. The specific terms of the agreement are confidential per mutual agreement.

UniDoc-Integrated HP products will be made available to UniDoc, and UniDoc will partner in the development and bundling of shared product imagery, language, technical information, and support services to be shared across sales channels including social media, events, and promotions.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassare notes, "This is an important step forward with an acknowledged industry giant. To partner with HP, have access to their line of health care products, and the work with them to integrate their technology into the UniDoc offering is a great opportunity with promising upside potential for us. We believe this announcement a major milestone for the future of UniDoc and is a testament to what can be achieved for the future of healthcare in America."

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTC: UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress. You are also invited to join us on social media with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "will be", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the inclusion of HP components in the Company's primary product offering and features thereof, the HP SKU being available for resale globally, and the anticipated benefits of a partnership with HP and the Company's commercialization of the telehealth platform.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to successfully develop and commercialize VCSM kiosks for delivery; risks that the Company will not be able to produce or secure sufficient manufacturing capability to produce the quantity of VCSM kiosks; risks that current and any future global supply chain issues will delay the development of the VCSM kiosks and ultimately the delivery of the VCSM kiosks; risks that the Company will not be able to secure required financing on reasonable terms or at all; as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis dated July 31, 2023 under the heading "Risks Factors." Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information.

Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

