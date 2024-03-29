Unifi Aviation commits to hiring 500 refugees by 2027

Company launched refugee hiring program in 2021, has 200+ refugees working airport operations in multiple states

ATLANTA, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifi Aviation is making a pledge to employ 500 refugees over the next three years, a commitment the company made at the second annual TENT U.S. Business Summit on Refugees hosted by Pfizer at its global headquarters in New York City on March 26.

The largest aviation services company in the United States – Unifi already employs more than 200 refugees at its operations in Seattle, Atlanta, Houston and Minneapolis. In 2023, the company hired a former refugee to join the corporate recruitment team in Atlanta, to not only improve its refugee employment efforts but also ensure that a member of Unifi's HR team understood the specific challenges these employees face and how to help overcome them.

"Unifi Aviation is making a pledge to employ 500 refugees over the next three years..." Post this

Since joining TENT in 2022, Unifi has developed and improved its hiring and onboarding practices to ensure refugee applicants are considered. The company offers translation services, assistance with transportation to work and eased requirements for a high school diploma, recognizing many refugees don't have access to the same level of education.

Akshay Loomba, Vice President of Talent Acquisition: "We have operations in 200 locations in the U.S., and TENT helps us build relationships with resettlement agencies around the country, so we can make sure refugee communities know when and where we are hiring. It's been a great partnership. We're proud that Unifi's growth over the last five years has led us to a place where we can make such a strong, important pledge of employing 500 more refugees."

The company is already working on hitting that goal – with more than 120 people applying for positions at a refugee hiring event in Houston on March 28.

Dr. Archana Arcot, Chief People Officer: "Unifi takes immense pride in our diverse and multicultural, frontline workforce of more than 27,000 individuals whose unique backgrounds are pivotal to our achievements. Our culture shapes how we work, and our commitment to embracing refugees from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Ukraine and more, further strengthens our culture of inclusion. Their exceptional contributions to the company's success are a testament to the enriching impact of hiring and elevating the refugee workforce at Unifi."

Unifi Aviation, LLC® is the largest aviation services company in North America, servicing more than two million flights annually. The company has stations in over 200 airports and provides a full range of services, including ground handling, passenger transport, security, cabin services, ground support equipment maintenance, and much more. Unifi is a part of the Argenbright Group and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit unifiservice.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Unifi Service