Unifi Packages More Than 90,000 Meals for Rise Against Hunger

This year's effort spanned Unifi's corporate office in Buckhead, the Atlanta Operations Center, and operational sites in Chicago, Los Angeles and Nashville. The initiative also included an international component, with Unifi's New Delhi, India, facility joining earlier in the week. This simultaneous multi-site event underscores Unifi's global commitment to creating meaningful, tangible change.

"Giving back to the community is central to Unifi's values of passion, integrity and empathy," said Bryan Stillwagon, Unifi's Chief Legal Counsel. "Our partnership with Rise Against Hunger not only allows us to provide meals to those in need but also contributes to long-term, sustainable development projects. This event showcases our team's dedication to making a positive impact around the world."

Over the past three years, Unifi's collaboration with the nonprofit has steadily grown, from packaging 15,000 meals at a single location in 2022 to over 45,000 meals across multiple sites in 2023. The meals packaged at the Atlanta Operations Center in 2023 fed 150 students in Johannesburg for the entire school year, fueling the children's health, education and development. This year, Unifi more than tripled its original impact, with meals destined for families and communities in need, including India and other countries worldwide.

"We have many employees who have immigrated to the United States, including many refugees," Stillwagon said. "For them, serving the community isn't just about where they currently live but where they are originally from. Knowing that some meals could be headed to their home communities adds a sense of connection and purpose."

