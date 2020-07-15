Unified Brands Introduces New Line of Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Hoods

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Brands, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading manufacturer of foodservice equipment, is pleased to introduce the SimpleSpecTM line of hood systems by Avtec.

The budget-driven SimpleSpec line of commercial kitchen ventilation hoods is designed to meet the price-sensitive requirements of foodservice professionals while delivering convenience, performance and versatility for a variety of applications. Styles are available in box, conveyor pizza, fryer, dishwasher, display and chain broiler.

"Selecting the right kitchen ventilation system can be difficult and expensive," said Jefferson Kenney, Ventilation Design & Product Specialist for Unified Brands. "With Avtec SimpleSpec, we've made it easy to find and order the proper hood for your application that is within your budget."

To keep your order progression efficient, the process from quote to shipment is 17 days or less with SimpleSpec. This is also the first time Avtec will be listed in AutoQuotes, and SimpleSpec has an accompanying interactive price guide available for your convenience.

Each of the hood packages in the new price guide includes tools that make specifying and ordering simpler. These include SKUs, spec sheets, CAD drawings, Revit files, renderings and installation manuals available for use on submittals or to help an end-user visualize how the system works in their space.

For additional information on all Avtec products, please visit unifiedbrands.net.

About Unified Brands:

Unified Brands and its Groen, Randell, Avtec, A la Cart, Power Soak and CapKold product lines have leading industry positions in cooking equipment, custom and standard refrigeration, continuous motion ware washing systems, conveyors, ventilation, utility distribution, cook-chill, and meal delivery systems. As an operating company within the Refrigeration and Food Equipment segment of Dover Corporation, Unified Brands is headquartered in Conyers, Ga., and has operations in Michigan, and Mississippi.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Unified Brands Contact:

Kellie Wood

(888) 994-7636, ext. 6539

[email protected]



Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]



Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

Related Links

http://www.dovercorporation.com

