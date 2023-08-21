Unified Communication And Collaboration Market to grow by USD 71.06 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing demand for video and voice conferencing drives the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The unified communication and collaboration market size is estimated to grow by USD 71.06 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 16.37% according to Technavio.

Unified Communication And Collaboration Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unified Communication and Collaboration Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including 8x8 Inc., AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Avaya Inc., BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., GoTo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intrado Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., RingCentral Inc., Sangoma Technologies Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Vonage Holdings Corp., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Zoom Video Communications Inc. among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Enterprise collaboration, Enterprise telephony, and Contact center), End-user (Enterprise and Government), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Unified communication and collaboration market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Unified communication and collaboration market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including 8x8 Inc., AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Avaya Inc., BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., GoTo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intrado Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., RingCentral Inc., Sangoma Technologies Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Vonage Holdings Corp., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Unified Communication And Collaboration Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The growing demand for video and voice conferencing is n notably driving the market growth. In 2020, over 50% of employees in the knowledge processing outsourcing sector utilized personal video solutions. Voice and video conferencing play a pivotal role in the IT infrastructure and corporate landscape, facilitating improved interaction and collaboration among staff, associates, and clients. UCC represents a collection of platforms enabling direct peer-to-peer connections for voice and video conferencing. Video is harnessed by more than 70% of business-to-consumer (B2C) marketers and 90% of business-to-business (B2B) marketers, serving as a catalyst for marketing efforts. The escalating demand for video and voice conferencing is propelling the adoption of UCC, a trend that will sustain market expansion during the forecast period.

Significant Trends- The increasing adoption of BYOD concept is the primary market trend.

Major Challenge - The high implementation costs are a major challenge hindering the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Unified Communication And Collaboration Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the unified communication and collaboration market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the unified communication and collaboration market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the unified communication and collaboration market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of unified communication and collaboration market vendors

Unified Communication And Collaboration Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 71.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 8x8 Inc., AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Avaya Inc., BT Group Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., GoTo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intrado Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., RingCentral Inc., Sangoma Technologies Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Vonage Holdings Corp., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Zoom Video Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

