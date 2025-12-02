UniFirst announces primary sponsorship schedule for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, is excited to announce its 2026 NASCAR Cup Series primary sponsorship schedule with partner Hendrick Motorsports. UniFirst will be the primary sponsor of 2020 Cup Series champion and eight-time Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team for five races next season.

The UniFirst No. 9—sporting its signature bold green design and iconic "U-Mark”—will debut at Darlington Raceway on March 22 with NASCAR champion driver Chase Elliott.

The full 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the UniFirst No. 9 Chevy:

Darlington Raceway on Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m. ET, televised on FS1

Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, March 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET, televised on FS1

Richmond Raceway on Saturday night, August 15 at 7 p.m. ET, televised on USA

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on Sunday, October 11 at 3 p.m. ET (playoff race), televised on USA

Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, November 1 at 2 p.m. ET (playoff race), televised on NBC

"We're excited for another season of partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott," said David Katz, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at UniFirst. "The team consistently represents the highest levels of performance and integrity, and we are proud to have our brand associated with them. We are looking forward to getting back on the track and are looking forward to bringing home some wins in 2026."

The 2026 season marks UniFirst's seventh year as a proud sponsor of Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team.

"I'm eager to see what 2026 has in store for our No. 9 team after a solid 2025," said Elliott. "We'll have the UniFirst colors on board at tracks where we had some promising runs last year, and that makes me confident we can build on those and hopefully get UniFirst to victory lane in the process."

As the Official Workwear Provider for Hendrick Motorsports, UniFirst supplies high-quality uniforms and workwear, as well as facility services to the team and its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group.



About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram.

About Hendrick Motorsports:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (15), points-paying race victories (320) and laps led (more than 85,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 41 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

