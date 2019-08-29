UniFirst Lands a Top-10 Spot on Apparel Magazine's List of America's Leading Apparel Companies

This is the 13 th consecutive year that Apparel magazine ranked UniFirst as one of America's top 50 apparel companies, and the first time the company has appeared in the top 10. To be eligible for the Apparel listing, public companies had to record at least $100 million in annual sales; rankings were based on overall performance and financial management. UniFirst appears in the top 10 alongside some of America's most popular clothing companies including Nike, Canadian Goose, and lululemon athletica.

"We're honored to be recognized in the prestigious top 10 of Apparel magazine's annual rankings," says Steven Sintros, UniFirst president and CEO. "Our financial success is a direct result of our more than 14,000 employee Team Partners throughout the U.S. and Canada who remain dedicated to always putting our customers first, while striving to achieve continuous growth."

Apparel magazine Editor in Chief Jordan Speer attributes UniFirst's jump in this year's ranking to its remarkable financial performance and continuous focus on the customer. "UniFirst has had an extremely impressive year, earning a top-10 spot on our annual list based on their solid annual performance," says Speer. "UniFirst knows their strength in the marketplace and does a great job accomplishing what has gotten them to the next level—a complete customer focus and the ability to quickly adapt to changes in the industry."

About UniFirst:

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

