UniFirst Announces 2024 Aldo Croatti and Ronald D. Croatti Scholarship Recipients

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, proudly announces the 2024 recipients of the Aldo Croatti and Ronald D. Croatti Scholarships. Since the scholarships' inception, UniFirst has awarded nearly one million dollars in financial support to deserving students and employees, underscoring the company's commitment to education and professional growth.

The 2024 UniFirst Scholarship recipients.

Each year, 12 Aldo Croatti Scholarships are granted to outstanding students pursuing full-time undergraduate studies at accredited colleges or vocational/technical schools. This scholarship honors the legacy of UniFirst's founder, Aldo Croatti. Since 2004, the program has provided over $500,000 to support students in their academic endeavors. Eligibility is open to children of full-time UniFirst or UniFirst subsidiary employees with at least one year of service.

The 2024 Aldo Croatti Scholarship recipients collectively received $22,000 toward their educational goals. The recipients are:

Aldo Croatti Scholarship Recipients:

Aagam Prakash | Wilmington, MA | Emory University

Abigayle Levine | Portland, ME | Saint Joseph's College

Alexia Arthur | Wilmington, MA | University of Massachusetts Amherst

Ashley Myhr | Nashville, TN | Tennessee Tech University

Cali Bean | Fort Myers, FL | University of Florida

Ella Dickinson | Wilmington, MA | University of Massachusetts Amherst

Emily Gariepy | Springfield, MA | University of Vermont

Haiven Potts | Wilmington, MA | Union University

Isabella Cerna | Charlotte, NC | University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Isabella Dolce | Jacksonville, FL | University of Florida

Makenna Carricato | Pittsburgh, PA | University of Pittsburgh

Margaret Ritchie | Wilmington, MA | Providence College

Ashley Myhr, a 2024 Aldo Croatti Scholarship recipient, expressed her gratitude, saying, "Receiving this scholarship means a lot to me because my dad has been working at UniFirst for as long as I can remember. I am so grateful that I get to apply this scholarship to my tuition and make my parents proud."

The Ronald D. Croatti Scholarship provides financial support to full-time UniFirst employees. This scholarship honors Aldo's son, Ron, who led the company from 1991 until his passing in 2017. The program assists those pursuing full- or part-time undergraduate or graduate studies at accredited colleges or vocational/technical schools for an entire academic year. Since 2015, UniFirst has given over $350,000 to support the educational aspirations of its employees.

The 2024 Ronald D. Croatti Scholarship recipients will collectively receive $33,740 toward their educational goals. The recipients are as follows:

Ronald D. Croatti Scholarship Recipients:

Jose Nunez | Wilmington, MA | Liberty University

Zach LePage | Springfield, MA | Southern New Hampshire University

Stephanie Roman | Wilmington, MA | Southern New Hampshire University

Andrew Rohlfs | Jackson, MI | Northwood University

Shannon Howard | Richland, WA | Columbia Basin Community College

Khai Lian | Owensboro, KY | Brescia University

Clare Berlanga | San Antonio, TX | San Antonio College / University of the Incarnate Word

John Leugers | Cincinnati, OH | Rivier University

Dawn McNelis | San Antonio, TX | Southern New Hampshire University

Vincent Barbato | Watervliet, NY | Brescia University

Trevor Cottle | Salt Lake City, UT | Western Governors University

Sergio Ledezma | Ontario, CA | Riverside Community College

John Leugers, a 2024 Ronald D. Croatti Scholarship recipient, expressed his deep appreciation, stating, "This scholarship means a lot to me since I worked for Ron Croatti for so many years. He shaped me into the leader that I am today. It is an absolute honor to continue my development with a scholarship that was created in memory of him and his remarkable contributions to this great company and its team partners."

"By investing in the education and development of our UniFirst team partners and their families, we are also investing in the future of our company," said Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and CEO. "Both Aldo and Ron Croatti were big proponents of supporting our employees' educational aspirations. These scholarship programs continue their legacy by nurturing the potential within our UniFirst family."

UniFirst congratulates all the scholarship recipients and their families. The company remains committed to supporting the growth and education of its team members, reflecting the values and vision of its founder. For more information, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram.

SOURCE UNIFIRST CORPORATION