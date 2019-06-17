UniFirst Names 2019 Aldo Croatti and Ronald D. Croatti Scholarship Recipients

"UniFirst has always valued higher education and remains committed to helping our employee Team Partners and their families achieve their educational goals," says UniFirst President and CEO, Steven Sintros. "These scholarships honor the legacies of two former UniFirst leaders who were big supporters of continuing education and professional development for our staff. I'd like to personally congratulate UniFirst's 2019 scholarship recipients —we wish them all well in their educational journeys."

Named for Aldo Croatti, who founded UniFirst in Boston, MA, in 1936, The Aldo Croatti Scholarship was established in 2004 to encourage and assist children of UniFirst Team Partners in their academic pursuits. Since its inception, UniFirst has granted 191 of these scholarships totaling nearly $400,000.

Each year, 12 Aldo Croatti scholarships are awarded to students enrolled or enrolling in full-time undergraduate studies at an accredited two- or four-year college or vocational/technical school. Applications are open to children of full-time UniFirst or subsidiary Team Partners who have a minimum of one year of employment with the company.

The 2019 Aldo Croatti Scholarship recipients are as follows:

1. Nia Bard Owensboro, KY University of Louisville 2. Rachel Cain Dyer, IN University of Indianapolis 3. Kaycee Cross Amarillo, TX University of Texas—Austin 4. Hannah Dorris Sylvania, OH University of Toledo 5. Samantha Griego Albuquerque, NM University of New Mexico 6. Victoria Kish Salem, NH American University 7. Brina Linder Holcomb, KS Colby Community College 8. Jacob Marcus Manchester, NH College of the Holy Cross 9. Myah-Raye Vickers Randolph, NJ County College of Morris 10. Alexandra Wilson Waterford, PA Gannon University 11. Cortlyn Wolfe Topeka, KS Baker University 12. Gabija Ziemyte Owensboro, KY University of Kentucky

Established in 2015, The Ronald D. Croatti Scholarship was named after Aldo's son Ronald Croatti who took over executive leadership of the company from his father in 1991. He served as UniFirst's Chairman, President, and CEO until his passing in 2017. This scholarship offers financial assistance to full-time UniFirst Team Partners who enroll in full- or part-time undergraduate or graduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college or vocational/technical school for an entire academic year. To date, UniFirst has awarded 44 scholarships totaling about $170,000 since it first began.

Congratulations to the following UniFirst employee Team Partner recipients of the Ronald D. Croatti Scholarship.

1. Wilfrido Abreu Watervliet, NY Excelsior College 2. Bob Bastien Columbus, OH Columbus State Community College 3. Diann Cross Birmingham, AL Jefferson State Community College 4. Todd Culberson Ooltewah, TN Bryan College – Dayton 5. Jennifer Drane Somers, CT Asnuntuck Community College 6. Kelly Fairchild Summerfield, FL Grand Canyon University 7. Rochelle Gaudette Fall River, MA Southern New Hampshire University 8. Sarah Gillis Wilmington, MA Southern New Hampshire University 9. Lori Hoagland Owensboro, KY Brescia University 10. Robert Keiser Seabrook, NH Southern New Hampshire University 11. Christine Tello–Lorenz Groveland, MA William James College

"I'm so excited and thankful to receive my scholarship from UniFirst," says Victoria Kish, one of the 2019 Aldo Croatti Scholarship recipients. "College has become increasingly expensive and this scholarship will go a long way to help offset some of those costs."

