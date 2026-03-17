UniFirst No. 9 Chevy to make 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season debut at Darlington Raceway

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, in collaboration with Hendrick Motorsports will debut the No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet, driven by Chase Elliott, at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. ET. The race will be televised on FS1.

The No. 9 UniFirst Chevy makes its NASCAR season debut on March 22, 2026 with Chase Elliott at Darlington Raceway.

The No. 9 Chevrolet will once again feature its signature bold green design, sleek racing stripes, and UniFirst's iconic "U-Mark," representing the company's commitment to service excellence. This race marks the start of UniFirst's primary sponsorship schedule with the 2020 Cup Series champion for the 2026 season.

"We're proud to kick off our 2026 season at Darlington Raceway with Chase and the entire Hendrick Motorsports team," said David Katz, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at UniFirst. "Debuting our UniFirst No. 9 Chevy at such an iconic venue is exciting for all of us. We can't wait to connect with the fans and make this a memorable start to an exciting season."

The 2026 NASCAR season marks the 11th year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and the seventh year that UniFirst has proudly sponsored Elliott and the No. 9 team. UniFirst is the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the Hendrick team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group.

"Darlington is one of my favorite tracks. It's one that I always enjoy going to," said Elliott. "From a driver's perspective, it's so difficult and I think that always makes for a good show for the fans. Things haven't always worked out well for us there, but I'm looking forward to seeing what our No. 9 UniFirst team can accomplish this weekend."

Following its debut at Darlington, the No. 9 UniFirst Chevy will appear in four additional races throughout the 2026 season:

Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, March 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET, televised on FS1

Richmond Raceway on Saturday night, August 15 at 7 p.m. ET, televised on

USA Network

USA Network Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 11 at 3 p.m. ET (Chase race), televised on USA Network

Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, November 1 at 2 p.m. ET (Chase race), televised on NBC

For more information, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) helps businesses of all sizes keep their workers safe, comfortable, and professional with work uniform and facility service solutions, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., the company manages specialized garment programs through its subsidiaries for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. Alongside partnerships with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, floorcare products, and restroom supplies at three company-owned facilities. Guided by a commitment to Always Deliver™ for its customers, Team Partners, and communities, UniFirst operates 270-plus service locations across North America, serves more than 300,000 customer locations, and outfits over 2 million workers daily with the support of 16,000-plus Team Partners. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram .

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (15), points-paying race victories (320) and laps led (more than 85,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 41 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, and one in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series with newcomer Corey Day. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 500 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation