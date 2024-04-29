UniFirst to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for new high-tech uniform service and processing facility in Taylor, Michigan

Innovative industrial laundry facility poised to efficiently serve metro Detroit area businesses

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, is hosting a ribbon-cutting event on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. EDT to celebrate the grand opening of its new 70,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art uniform service and processing facility.

Developed to accommodate a rapidly growing customer base in the Taylor and Metro Detroit areas, the new plant is one of the most technologically advanced operations in North America, featuring the latest innovations in textile services technologies and automation. The new operation and its team of approximately 100 on-site employees provide local business with personalized service programs for uniforms and workwear, as well as facility service products like floor mats and mops, wipers and towels, and restroom and ancillary business products.

"Our flagship operation in Taylor, Michigan is at the forefront of the latest advances in uniform and textile service technologies and innovation," says UniFirst president and CEO Steven Sintros. "Our expansion in this important market will allow us to maximize service levels to local business customers allowing us to always deliver exceptional service and customized products."

Spanning nine acres, the new facility supports greater energy efficiencies through investments that include heat reclaiming equipment, contemporary rooftop HVAC units, and the latest-generation high efficiency machinery using less of gas, electric, water, and detergents while producing hygienically laundered garments and textiles. This eco-conscious approach extends to our cleaning formulas and detergents that are environmentally friendly while natural light throughout the plant offers a better employee experience while saving energy.

"We're thrilled to be bringing this world-class operation to the Metro Detroit market," said UniFirst General Manager, Earl Harris. "I'm proud that our Taylor facility houses the very best of all the technological advancements we've made over the years and is a flagship for future UniFirst servicing operations. It also reinforces our ongoing commitment to always deliver quality, efficiency, and industry-leading customer service, and represents UniFirst's long-term commitment to the local business community."

The grand opening ceremony is expected to include Taylor Mayor Timothy Wooley, Wayne County Sheriff Ray Washington, Chief of Staff for Wayne County Sheriff Michael Turner, President and CEO of the Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber of Commerce Ronald Hinrichs, as well as UniFirst executives and staff. The event will conclude with a tour of the new facility and lunch.

About UniFirst

