Uniform Launches the World's First Composable Digital Experience Platform

Marketers and merchandisers can use no-code tools to build personalized, omnichannel digital experiences that blend content from multiple sources, including content management and commerce systems, without having to depend on developers to build custom integrations, enabling the fastest delivery across all channels. Built-in high-performance testing and personalization allow business users to easily optimize experiences for better engagement and higher conversions.

With Uniform, developers can build a front-end using their preferred libraries and frameworks; the first-class developer experience empowers them to deliver faster, and to leverage CDNs and edge-computing platforms to achieve the best possible performance, scalability and security.

"Our team has spent the last two decades building, selling, implementing and supporting DXPs, content management, and digital commerce software and solutions for some of the largest global brands. Most organizations struggle to adopt new technologies that can handle today's performance and omnichannel requirements because of the shift in control from business users to developers," said Lars Birkholm Petersen, CEO and Co-Founder, Uniform. "We started Uniform because our years in the trenches with digital marketing and commerce practitioners showed us how critical it is for these users to be able to build and manage digital experiences without depending on developers. We built a platform that offers the best experience to both marketing and development teams."

Before Uniform, brands interested in adopting a new generation of technology had to replatform. Uniform eliminates the need to replatform; Smart Grid™ technology enables brands to connect their existing monolithic and legacy systems to new, headless systems that use Jamstack or MACH architectures. Whether the intention is to incrementally migrate away from the legacy systems, or to build a hybrid tech stack that combines existing with new, Uniform lets brands adopt new technology on their own terms, and at their own pace.

"I really hope people realize the strategic importance of Uniform, both in terms of unlocking some currently perceived barriers to adopting MACH tech but also in terms of providing a path forward from re-engineering, re-integrating, and code refactoring," said Matt Webb, Group Head of Digital at LAB Group and MACH Alliance ambassador. "Since Uniform is vendor-neutral, the product exemplifies the essence of composability and MACH architectures."

"Uniform is the first digital experience platform built from the ground up to be composable. Legacy DXPs are built from one application and then other applications and functionality are added on top; this is an architectural game changer," said Alex Shyba, Uniform CTO and Co-Founder. "Uniform sits one layer below the technologies that a brand uses. This simplifies switching applications because in a composable system, you can add/remove/replace components without touching the rest of the stack. In designing this, we realized we can orchestrate across the systems in the stack, even if those systems come from multiple vendors."

About Uniform

Uniform is the world's first vendor-agnostic composable DXP, built for today's performance and scalability demands. A frictionless, pre-integrated composable digital experience platform gives companies the choice to continuously adopt traditional and headless best-of-breed technologies without replatforming, allowing businesses to deliver omnichannel orchestration with built-in high-performance testing and personalization - which allows tech stacks to evolve over time. Several top brands use Uniform to power their digital experiences, including Cirque du Soleil, Life Extension, Sunweb and Trimble.

Learn more at uniform.dev and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Beth Torrie

[email protected]

SOURCE Uniform

