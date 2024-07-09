unifyUSA Calls for a National Open People's Convention to Select New Candidates & to Approve of a Declaration of Interdependence

We the People–including Activists, Artists, Inter-spiritual Faith Leaders, Inter-partisan Political Leaders, Movements, Alliances, and Organizations–are unifying to negotiate a Declaration of Interdependence that establishes a government by the people and for the people and elects new leaders who can lead a peaceful transition to a love-centered United States of America.

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 12:00 Noon, outside of the D.C. Superior Court, brave citizens of the United States will stand together to announce the launch of #unifyUSA.

#unifyUSA is a new social and political movement that aims to prevent fascism in the United States by calling for a National Open People's Convention and Declaration of Interdependence that places love at the center of American society. We are unifying at this auspicious moment in history.

All people and organizations are welcome to join. Our strength will come from a great diversity of belief systems, economic backgrounds, ethnic origins, races, genders, ages, and from all places coming together. We are building an inter-partisan movement composed of moderate Democrats, progressive Democrats, principled Republicans, major third-party candidates, Independents, and the 50% Americans so disenfranchised they don't vote, even though they are eligible.

We are listening, learning, and exploring opportunities together, placing love at the center of everything we do.

As our first priorities, we are catalyzing the rapid implementation of the following actions:

Rapidly launch Local Democracy Hubs in communities across the US communities to create an a real democracy from the bottom up that represents a diverse representation of voices and perspectives.

Announce a Declaration of Interdependence on July 14, 2024 .

. Announce July 14, 2024 as the first National Interdependence Day.

as the first National Interdependence Day. Call for National Open People's Convention(s) where inter-partisan representatives can negotiate and agree on an immediate plan for constitutional renewal and transformation.

Organize a trustworthy process to elect effective, competent new leaders who can unify the country in a peaceful transition to a love-centered society.

Ensure a peaceful transfer of power to establish a government that's truly by and for the people so we can co-create a justice-oriented and love-centered world.

Press Contacts:

Johanna J. Ramos-Boyer

Cell: +1-703-400-1099

Office: +1-703-646-5137

[email protected]

Dr. Paul Zeitz

[email protected]

+1-202-365-6786

SOURCE #unify Movements