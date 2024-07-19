#unifyUSA Will Announce Plan for a "New Economic Order for Peace"

Jul 19, 2024, 08:16 ET

(neopeace)" to Replace the Oppression of Extractive Capitalism which is Destroying the American Dream for Gen Z and Future Generations

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

EVENT TODAY
12:00 Noon
July 19, 2024
New York Stock Exchange
Wall Street
New York City

Dr. Paul Zeitz, founder of #unifyUSA, a new interpartisan social and political movement for our times, will give a speech and share plans for the creation of the Interdependence Covenant which will establish a new US Government that places love at the center of American Society.

#unifyUSA is building an inter-partisan movement that is creating the Interdependence Covenant to establish a new government in the United States that will establish a new economic order for peace (neopeace) that will replace our current system of caste oppression economic system.

Neopeace with symbolizes the aspirations and ambitions of each and every person in our country who believes in economic fairness and who believe that ensuring financial security for all as a human right.

Neopeace is the medicine that will heal the unholy collusion between our broken and un-fixable government and corporations which leaves the majority of Americans struggling to pay their bills, find affordable housing and food. 

#unifyUSA is a new social and political movement that aims to prevent fascism in the United States by calling for a National Open People's Convention and Declaration of Interdependence that places love at the center of American society. We are unifying at this auspicious moment in history.

Press Contacts:

Johanna J. Ramos-Boyer
Cell: +1-703-400-1099
Office: +1-703-646-5137
[email protected]

Dr. Paul Zeitz
[email protected] 
+1-202-365-6786

