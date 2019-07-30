Unihertz Announces Launch of Titan - Unbreakable Smartphone With QWERTY Keyboard

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, well respected Shanghai-based mobile phone innovators Unihertz announced the launch of Titan - a rugged, versatile smartphone with full QWERTY keyboard. Titan provides the ultimate smartphone typing experience for internet, email and social media. It is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jellyphone/titan-unihertz-rugged-qwerty-smartphone

Unihertz is a leader in the concept of full-featured mini smartphones for outdoor adventure, travel, and active lifestyles. They have recently launched two of the most-funded smartphone campaigns on Kickstarter (Jelly and Atom) and have successfully delivered thousands of high-quality smartphones to their loyal community.

Now the Unihertz team is back with one of the most innovative, versatile and useful smartphones available today. Their latest launch, the Titan rugged QWERTY smartphone, brings back the full physical keyboard with updated features and modern style. Titan elevates the mobile typing experience and makes common web tasks such as email, document editing and social media posting easier than ever.

"Our previous mini 4G phone was a big success and users loved its simple, effective features and small size. When our community asked for a better way to type for texts and emails we knew just what to do - bring back a full QWERTY keyboard but with updated features that better serve the needs of current web and social media tasks. Titan does it all in a small, rugged form factor and delivers the best smartphone typing experience available today. It's the perfect phone for modern digital lifestyles." – Stephen Xu, Founder, Unihertz

Although there are some keyboard apps that improve screen-typing, a physical keyboard remains the best way to type on any electronic device. The physical keyboard provides a fast, accurate, and comfortable typing experience and also responds to touch gestures to quickly scroll through apps, webpages and emails. The Titan also has a wider view, 4.5-inch touchscreen making document editing easier and boosting productivity.

In addition to its unbeatable keyboard, Titan is rugged ready and virtually unbreakable with an IP67 waterproof rating and is dustproof and shockproof for any outdoor adventures. For convenience, Titan has dual SIM cards, perfect for travel or a second phone number and is globally unlocked to work across different countries and time zones and with most international and local wireless carriers.

The phone runs the popular Android 9.0 Pie operating system that is compatible with thousands of apps and includes essential modern features such as fingerprint and face unlock, NFC capabilities, wireless charging, and global LTE support.

Titan is available now on Kickstarter with special pricing for early adopters and Unihertz fans.

To learn more about Titan and explore its full features and specifications, visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jellyphone/titan-unihertz-rugged-qwerty-smartphone

Press Contact: hello@unihertz.com

