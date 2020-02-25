Unihertz Announces the Kickstarter Launch of Atom XL: The Smallest DMR Walkie-Talkie Rugged Smartphone

SHANGHAI, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unihertz, the respected Shanghai-based mobile phone innovator, just announced the launch of an upgraded version of its most popular rugged smartphone. Atom XL adds to the quality and versatility of the previous version by adding a 4" screen, DMR Walkie-Talkie, a 48MP camera, and global LTE support. It is available now on Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jellyphone/atom-xl-the-upgraded-atom-with-48mp-camera-and-4-screen.

Unihertz

Unihertz has enjoyed great success with its line of powerful mini-smartphones, beginning with its first 4G mini called Jelly. That innovative little phone demonstrated the desire in the market for affordable mini-smartphones and the company followed up by producing Atom – a rugged mini-smartphone that was specially designed for outdoor activities, harsh environments, and inclement weather. The first version of Atom was a massive success that produced well over one million USD in sales on Kickstarter alone.

To build upon that success and continue innovating, the Unihertz team is back with an upgraded version called Atom XL that includes more powerful features: a 4" screen, a 48MP camera, and a DMR Walkie-Talkie feature that adds reliable two-way communication between users up to 8 kilometers without the need for network connectivity.

"We first created Atom because our loyal fans asked us for a mini-smartphone that was rugged enough to handle any situation. It was a great success and we continue to be guided by our users and the features which are most important to them. A two-way radio was at the top of the list and adding a powerful DMR Walkie-Talkie feature adds incredible versatility for working environments and outdoor activities," said Stephen Xu, founder, Unihertz.

To improve upon the usability of the phone, a 4" display was added for better visibility and the camera was upgraded to a 48MP unit to capture stunning images, making it the best photography platform available in a mini-smartphone. Other upgrades improve the rugged characteristics of the phone including IP68 waterproof, dustproof and shockproof and the United States Military Standard MIL-STD-810G certification that allows Atom XL to excel in a variety of extreme environments and any weather conditions.

At only 134.5 x 65 x 17.5mm, Atom keeps its mini stature while still delivering powerful features and impressive tech such as Android 10 OS, Helio P60 Octa-core 2.0GHz CPU, fingerprint scanner, NFC capabilities, USB OTG, Corning Gorilla Glass and global LTE support on all major worldwide phone networks.

It is clear from this latest release from Unihertz that it remains the leading innovator in mini-smartphones and Atom XL is the company's most powerful offering yet. This exciting new phone is available now on Kickstarter with special pricing for early adopters and loyal fans.

To learn more, visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jellyphone/atom-xl-the-upgraded-atom-with-48mp-camera-and-4-screen.

Media Contact: service@unihertz.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Unihertz