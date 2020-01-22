Unilever and Sundial Brands Announce New Brand, Emerge, for Natural Hair Exclusively at Target

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unilever and Sundial Brands have launched a new line of textured hair care products for Gen Z multicultural women available exclusively at Target. Emerge was designed for today's next generation naturals who want to explore different hairstyles and lifestyles. The brand was founded to enable these acts of self-discovery at an accessible price point. With the Emerge six-piece product range young women can braid, twist-out or wash-n-go without breaking the bank.

More than a hair care line, Emerge understands that self-expression and creativity are important parts of who Gen Z is, however young women of color often don't get the opportunities and access needed to pursue their creativity and many are getting left behind at the start of their careers. Only 17 percent of new hires in corporate America are women of color compared to 31 percent of white women1. That's why Emerge is committed to helping enable the next generation to embrace their creativity in every endeavor.

"We're committed to reaching 100,000 young women nationwide by 2025 to help them emerge their true, authentic and creative selves. Our partners will enable us to help young women gain access to networks, experiences and resources they need to succeed in their creative endeavors no matter how they define creativity. From dance to photography and everything in between, Emerge gives women the confidence needed, in their hair and themselves, to focus on their passions unapologetically," said Soumya Donkada, Innovation & Strategy at Unilever.

Emerge is a true collaboration which brings together Sundial's deep knowledge of multicultural beauty and Unilever's commitment to brands with purpose, to create a clean beauty brand for next generation naturalistas. Providing an uncompromising approach to textured hair, the moisture-rich Emerge products aid in adding curl definition and reducing frizz for 48-hours. The collection is infused with pequi oil and almond milk, and the products are formulated with a combination of naturally derived and non-natural ingredients. All of our products are formulated without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicones, mineral oil, petrolatum or dyes. These formulas provide natural coils, curls and waves the extra love they need to help reduce breakage, define curls and soften hair to create unique styles.

"Gen Z women want to style their hair boldly and change up their look often without worrying about frizz or flyaways. Our formulas allow them to style their hair as creatively as they would like without the added stress whether they are hitting the stage or the classroom. Powered by nature and inspired by our consumers, Emerge has found an amazing partner in Target, especially with its growing wellness and multicultural verticals," said Nicola Chung, Sundial Brands Sr. Director of Innovation and Emerge Lead.

To spread awareness of the brand's product range and purpose, Emerge has assembled the Emerge Creative Collective (ECC) which is comprised of influential young women of color with diverse hair types, styles and creative passions. These women include Erica Lall (professional ballet dancer), Jessica Zyrie (LGBTQIA activist), Tonina Saputo (singer, song-writer, bassist), Nesrin Danan (professional photographer), Blake Ja'el (student, nail artist, natural hair vlogger), Veronica Bonilla (vintage fashion entrepreneur) and rounding out the group, celebrity hair artist Nai'vasha. The ECC will serve as a resource for those in the natural hair community, whom they can turn to for new techniques, styles and hairspiration.

"As a hairstylist, artistry is at the core of what I do every day. I feel incredibly lucky to be partnering with a brand that both believes in the power of creativity and delivers effective products that can be used on my celebrity clients to create unique, bold styles," said Nai'vasha, Emerge Celebrity Hair Artist.

Emerge is available exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com for a suggested retail price of $6.99.

For more information, visit EmergeBeautiful.com and follow Emerge on Instagram and Twitter, and become a fan on Facebook.

About Emerge

Emerge is a new brand of haircare products for a new wave of creative naturalistas. Infused with by almond milk and pequi oil, Emerge helps keep your curls and coils moisturized and defined. Formulated without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicones, mineral oil, petrolatum or dyes – our products love your hair back.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. In 2018, the company's Sustainable Living Brands grew 69% faster than the rest of the business, compared to 46% in 2017.

Since 2010 we have been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve our environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as we grow our business. We have already made significant progress and continue to expand our ambition – most recently committing to ensure 100% of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2018 as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eighth-consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/

About Sundial Brands:

Sundial Brands, a leading skincare and haircare manufacturer renowned for its innovative use of high-quality and culturally authentic natural ingredients, is the maker of emerge™, SheaMoisture, Nubian Heritage, nyakio™ and MCJW. A certified B Corp, the company's Community Commerce purpose-driven business model creates opportunities for sustainable social and economic empowerment throughout its supply chain and communities in the United States and Africa, focusing on entrepreneurship, women's empowerment, education and wellness. Widely credited with introducing the "New General Market" inclusion concept to the beauty and retail industries, Sundial Brands founder Richelieu Dennis began the company in 1991 with his college roommate, Nyema Tubman, and mother, Mary Dennis. Sundial Brands is a subsidiary of Unilever.

1 McKinsey and Company Report, Women in the Workplace, 2018

