Unilever, Reckitt, Estée Lauder, Nestlé, BASF, and Evonik to Speak at Veeva's Virtual Summit for Consumer Goods and Chemical Industries

Leading companies share digital strategies and best practices for accelerating time to market

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems ( NYSE: VEEV) today announced its 2022 Veeva Industries Virtual Summit on Oct. 24-27, featuring leaders from the world's top consumer goods and chemical companies, including Unilever, Reckitt, Estée Lauder, Nestlé, BASF, and Evonik. Speakers will showcase how using modern digital systems for quality, regulatory, and advertising claims can boost innovation and help bring trusted products to market faster.

The annual event will feature more than 15 sessions with perspectives from executive-level R&D, supply chain, advertising claims, legal, and IT experts across North America and Europe. They will share how digital technologies have helped navigate market disruptions, stay ahead of changing consumer requirements, and speed the development of safe, sustainable products. Key sessions include:

CIOs from Reckitt and Evonik discuss why being bold and decisive is necessary for industry leaders to accelerate their digital transformation and adapt quickly to market disruptions.





Quality leaders from Mattel, ADM, and Arxada explore how digital quality management enables supply chain resilience and strengthens business operations.





Leaders from Estée Lauder, Unilever, and Kraft Heinz explain their vision for advertising claims management and how it can be a source of innovation and growth.





, , and explain their vision for advertising claims management and how it can be a source of innovation and growth. Agricultural sciences company FMC shares its journey to create a modern, agile regulatory organization and how it fueled the company's growth ambitions.

"The timeliest challenge facing business leaders, no matter where they are or what industry they're in, is preparing to win in a digital future," said N. Venkat Venkatraman, David J. McGrath Jr. professor of management at Boston University Questrom School of Business and author of "The Digital Matrix: New Rules for Business Transformation Through Technology." "With digital at the core of their business strategy, industry leaders can drive responsible and sustainable choices across the value chain, from the ingredients they source to the goods people use. I'm excited to join Veeva and consumer goods and chemicals leaders to advance this conversation."

"Executives and boards of directors in every industry are evaluating their sector's outlook and how organizations can thrive using digital strategies and technologies," said Greg Harbin, general manager, consumer products and chemicals at Veeva. "Veeva Industries Virtual Summit attendees will come away with digital transformation best practices and a series of practical, action-oriented steps to streamline operations and efficiently develop sustainable products."

The event is complimentary for Veeva customers and qualified professionals in the consumer goods, food and beverage, personal care, specialty chemicals, and crop sciences industries. Learn more, view the full agenda, or register here.

