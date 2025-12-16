Unily Earns G2 Winter Leader Recognition, Adding New Customer-Driven Accolades to a Landmark Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unily, the world's most validated employee experience platform leader, today announced that it has been recognized as a G2 Winter Leader, earning multiple customer-driven badges including Easiest Admin for its unmatched ease of use across complex enterprise environments. This achievement adds to Unily's expanding list of industry accolades and further cements its position as the employee experience platform of choice for global enterprises.

As the world's largest software marketplace, G2's recognition is based entirely on verified reviews from real customers, making this designation a meaningful milestone in Unily's long-standing commitment to delivering exceptional employee experiences.

Customer Recognition Builds on Analyst Leadership

Unily is the first platform in its category to be recognized by all major analyst firms, including Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, and continues to hold its position as a ClearBox Choice vendor, underscoring its depth, design quality, and enterprise readiness.

While analyst leadership highlights Unily's sustained innovation, G2's customer-driven validation showcases something equally important: the voices of the employees, administrators, and digital workplace teams who experience the platform every day.

"Unily has always been recognised as a leader by analysts, but everything we do is and always will be driven by our customers. Their success is our success, and this recognition is a testament to that partnership," said Lokdeep Singh, CEO at Unily.

"Unily's EX category-defining technology and brand. It's not just about a recognized platform, it's always about the customers who rely on it and help shape its future," added Katy Hiller, Chief Marketing Officer at Unily.

Customer Voices: Authentic Feedback Driving Market Momentum

A surge of new, highly positive reviews on G2 reflects Unily's continued focus on usability, partnership, and innovation. Highlights from the Winter Report include:

"A highly adaptive, dynamic, and intuitive platform that offers a user-friendly experience backed by a comprehensive suite of features."

Sikandar B., Sr. IT Business Consultant – AI & Digital Transformation (4.5/5)

Sikandar B., Sr. IT Business Consultant – AI & Digital Transformation (4.5/5) "Unily: Comprehensive, user-friendly EXP with outstanding support and seamless integration."

Verified User, Aviation & Aerospace (Enterprise, 4.5/5)

Verified User, Aviation & Aerospace (Enterprise, 4.5/5) "Unily is a great platform with amazing customer support."

Verified User, Higher Education (Enterprise, 5/5)

These reviews highlight recurring themes: intuitive design, enterprise-grade flexibility, and a partnership-led approach that continues to differentiate Unily in a fast-growing employee experience market.

Capping a Breakthrough Year and Setting the Pace for 2026

The new G2 accolades mark a powerful close to one of the most transformative years in Unily's 20-year history. In 2025, Unily:

Unveiled the world's first native AI EX platform at the industry's largest employee experience conference, Unite 25.

Achieved consistent leadership across every major industry analyst report in its category.

Experienced a surge in customer advocacy, reflected clearly in G2's Winter Report performance.

As the company continues to lead the market into a new era of AI-native employee experience, Unily remains focused on enabling customers to navigate change, accelerate organizational velocity, and transform the way employees connect, communicate, and get work done.

Explore why global enterprises continue to choose, trust, and champion Unily: See what it takes to be the most validated vendor.

About Unily

Unily is the world's first AI-native employee experience platform, delivering digital employee experience and digital workplace solutions trusted by the world's most iconic brands. Unily's award-winning employee app and employee intranet empower enterprises with an intelligent digital front door that eliminates friction to power productivity and engagement at scale. Unily helps industry leaders like Shell, CVS Health, and American Airlines accelerate transformation, streamline internal communications, and drive collaboration from headquarters to the frontline. Recognized as the most consistently validated Leader by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, Unily is shaping the future of work for millions of employees worldwide.

