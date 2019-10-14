UniMac and Speed Queen Commercial Brands Now Factory Direct in Texas

RIPON, Wis., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, announced today that it will serve customers for its world-renowned UniMac and Speed Queen commercial brands direct in the state of Texas.

The announcement comes as Alliance marks its second acquisition in Texas, following the recent purchase of Commercial Equipment Company's (CEC) distribution business from the Smith family in Dallas. CEC will continue as a vibrant company focused on building its laundry services division to serve the needs of the region's fast-growing multi-housing industry.

"We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Alliance and look forward to serving our customers as only a family run business can," said Taylor Smith, CEC's second-generation CEO.

"Alliance is a billion-dollar global company with manufacturing sites around the world, but there are few places more exciting than the Dallas/North Texas market," said Mike Schoeb, CEO of Alliance Laundry Systems. "We are thrilled to build on the rich legacy of the Smith family, who served customers in the laundromat and on-premises laundry space with distinction for more than 50 years."

Texas customers will benefit from the factory-direct linkage, which will translate into improved access to a wide variety of Alliance resources, greater on-hand equipment and parts inventory, and highly professional sales, service and install staff. "With the backing of the largest commercial laundry equipment manufacturer in the world, we aim to provide unparalleled service in the greater Dallas area," said Craig Dakauskas, who is heading up Speed Queen and UniMac distribution efforts in Texas for Alliance. "Our experienced and skilled team is excited to build strong relationships with customers throughout Texas."

Alliance Laundry Systems makes the world cleaner as the premier provider of laundry solutions. We deliver Leading Performance through our exceptional employees, unmatched quality and our commitment to innovation. Alliance leads the world in commercial laundry sales, reach and R&D investment. No competitor comes close. Our laundry solutions are available under five respected brands, sold and supported by a global network of select distributors. We serve more than 140 countries with a team of more than 3,500 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Together they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers and ironers (with load capacities from 12–400 lb., or 6–180 kg.) and every essential support service necessary to keep your operation running at maximum efficiency. You can also enjoy the superior wash and fabric care of commercial-grade laundry equipment in your home through our legendary Speed Queen® washers and dryers. At Alliance, we aim to bring you laundry peace of mind with an award-winning customer experience that's unrivalled in our industry. For more information, visit www.alliancelaundry.com.

