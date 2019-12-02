UNINTERRUPTED and SiriusXM Launch Exclusive Athlete Playlists on Pandora to Bring Fans Closer to Their Favorite Players Through Music

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and UNINTERRUPTED are teaming up to connect music and sports in an exclusive and innovative new way, bringing fans closer to the athletes they love through athlete-curated playlists available exclusively for Pandora listeners. Playlists from LeBron James, Rob Gronkowski, Odell Beckham Jr., Angel McCoughtry, Dion Waiters, Lexie Brown, Lonzo Ball, Mo Bamba, Draymond Green, Nate Burleson, Chiney Ogwumike and Adam Rippon are available now on Pandora, with more athlete playlists to follow.

The playlists will allow fans to go behind the scenes with access to featured players' warm-up playlists, playable in real time as the players themselves listen to them and get ready for game time. Pandora listeners can connect with their favorite superstar athletes as they listen to custom playlists featuring music from the athletes' favorite artists like DaBaby, Beyoncé, Lizzo, Travis Scott, Taylor Swift, Diplo and Dua Lipa.

"There's a real and deep emotional connection between athletes and music," said Maverick Carter, UNINTERRUPTED's CEO. "I was honored and inspired to be an early part of Beats and to work with Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre to develop something unique that furthers that emotional connection. Together with SiriusXM and Pandora, we're taking that to a new level, giving fans a new way to connect with the athletes they love."

"We are very excited to collaborate with UNINTERRUPTED, a unique and innovative content creator, to allow listeners to make a deeper connection with their favorite athletes. Through this exclusive offering, we are providing listeners with access to the music the athletes are listening to, whether warming up or working out to prepare for a game or just what they listen to in their free time," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "As Maverick said, music and sports are strongly linked and this creative partnership will create a unique listening experience that brings together both worlds."

UNINTERRUPTED joins recently announced platinum recording artist Drake and comic book giant Marvel Entertainment in coming to SiriusXM and Pandora for exclusive content and access. The exclusive athlete playlists deepen UNINTERRUPTED and SiriusXM's collaborative work together following the launch of the 17 Weeks podcast in September. 17 Weeks is narrated by Burleson and features three of pro football's most dynamic players – Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley – with new episodes every week on the SiriusXM and Pandora apps.

About UNINTERRUPTED

UNINTERRUPTED is an athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. The company is built upon the radical idea that all athletes should have a platform to express themselves without intermediaries. From this premise, a mission was born: to empower athletes from all walks of life to communicate in an unimpeded way and to be More Than an Athlete. UNINTERRUPTED is upending the world of sports media by working with athletes to tell unique, human stories from their point of view. Through content, merchandise, events, partnerships and educational opportunities, UNINTERRUPTED is changing the way athletes engage with the public and empowering them to be known and valued for more than the sport they play.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

