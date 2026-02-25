UNION and Firehawk Align to Strengthen the West's Metal Parts and Energetics Production Readiness

Two industrial teams combine software-defined factories, precision metal components, and advanced energetics to scale resilient, surge-ready production.

DALLAS and ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNION Technologies "UNION" and Firehawk Aerospace "Firehawk" today announced plans for a strategic collaboration framework that brings together UNION's software-defined factory platform and metal parts manufacturing with Firehawk's advanced energetics and propulsion manufacturing platform. The companies are evaluating opportunities across the 155mm ecosystem and related defense manufacturing sectors, beginning with metal parts and components with potential expansion into energetics and propulsion systems. The collaboration is aimed at strengthening domestic production capacity and modernizing critical elements of the defense industrial base.

The West's Limiting Factor Isn't Ideas - It's Production

Adversaries are expanding their arsenals at scale. Deterrence is sustained when the United States and its allies can produce critical systems and munitions at the speed, scale and quality required - with repeatability and resilience built into the system.

That is the purpose of this collaboration: to turn industrial urgency into industrial output. UNION and Firehawk are integrating complementary capabilities to advance the national priority of rebuilding and scaling the U.S. defense industrial base and strengthening secure supply chains capable of high-volume production - now and in the future.

The Arsenal of Deterrence is Built in Factories

UNION engineers advanced, software-defined factories and is focused near-term on 155mm artillery forged metal-part production. Firehawk is building scalable, advanced energetics and propulsion manufacturing capacity with an emphasis on repeatability, throughput, safety and certification readiness. Together, the teams are developing a more integrated manufacturing approach designed to strengthen readiness and streamline the path from component production through system integration.

Key facts

Initial focus on 155mm-related metal parts and components , with expansion into energetics and propulsion systems and defense manufacturing opportunities.

, with and defense manufacturing opportunities. Teams intend to maintain a working cadence to align interfaces, quality expectations, and near-term evaluation priorities.

to align interfaces, quality expectations, and near-term evaluation priorities. Collaboration prioritizes readiness initiatives designed to improve manufacturability, demonstrate process control, and enable scalable, high-volume production.

"Production is Deterrence," said Garrett Unclebach, Chief Executive Officer of UNION. "The United States must be able to produce at speed, at scale, and with full accountability. UNION builds software-defined, automated factories with traceability so the U.S. and our allies can rapidly surge critical production when required. Our alignment with Firehawk brings complementary strengths together across metal parts and energetics to strengthen readiness and reduce friction in the pathways that matter."

"Firehawk is modernizing energetics and propulsion manufacturing with focus on repeatability, safety and scalable throughput," said Will Edwards, Founder and CEO of Firehawk. "By combining our capabilities with UNION's software-defined factory platform and advanced metal-parts production we are building disciplined, practical readiness workstreams that strengthen resilient domestic production at scale."

About UNION Technologies

UNION Technologies is reindustrializing America's defense manufacturing base with a next-generation, software-driven, Factories-as-a-Stockpile model, integrating advanced robotics and continuous improvement manufacturing into sovereign factory systems at scale. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, UNION is dedicated to restoring America's industrial strength and supporting deterrence for the century ahead. Learn more at union.tech.

About Firehawk Aerospace

Firehawk is an end-to-end energetics company, revolutionizing the supply chain to fuel the future of defense to deter and win tomorrow's wars. We build munitions, rockets and motors powered by our 3D printed propellant – faster and more cost effectively with the ability to manufacture and distribute almost anywhere in the world. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas; is building a 340-acre propellant and motor production facility in Lawton, Oklahoma; and operates a 636-acre DCMA-rated rocket system integration facility in Mississippi. Firehawk conducts static fire and flight testing at two West Texas sites, including a 30-square-mile launch range. For more information, visit www.firehawkaerospace.com.

