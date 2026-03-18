UNION and NALAGX Launch Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Allied Energetics and Industrial Readiness

The companies are aligning 155mm energetics supply requirements, factory engineering, and software-enabled production systems to support more resilient defense manufacturing

CARROLLTON, Texas and OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNION Technologies ("UNION") and NALAGX Corporation ("NALAGX") today announced a strategic partnership focused on strengthening defense manufacturing and 155mm industrial readiness through collaboration across energetics, factory engineering, and software-enabled production systems.

Defense readiness is shaped by what industry can build with speed, control, and repeatability. As demand rises across 155mm ammunition, critical energetics, and industrial supply chains, manufacturers need stronger coordination between materials, factory infrastructure, and production data. UNION and NALAGX are aligning around that requirement to help reinforce more resilient defense manufacturing pathways across the allied industrial base.

UNION brings software-defined factory systems, manufacturing traceability, and production discipline built for mission-critical environments. NALAGX brings an expanding position in energetics infrastructure and allied industrial development. Together, the companies intend to align capabilities that improve industrial coordination, strengthen factory readiness, and support more durable production pathways for 155mm ammunition and other mission-critical manufacturing where reliability matters most.

Key facts

Initial collaboration priorities include 155mm energetics supplies for UNION, factory engineering support for NALAGX, and software-enabled traceability, quality control, and operational visibility.

The teams intend to align on technical interfaces and quality expectations as the partnership advances.

The partnership is intended to support stronger 155mm production readiness, supply-chain resilience, and industrial coordination across the critical defense industrial base.

"Deterrence and Surge Capacity require advanced production systems," said Garrett Unclebach, Chief Executive Officer of UNION Technologies. "As the munitions ecosystem scales, manufacturers need stronger linkage between energetics, factory engineering, and software-enabled control. UNION delivers traceable, software-defined factory systems built for mission-critical production. NALAGX strengthens the energetics infrastructure layer. Together, we're aligning on interfaces and standards that make output more resilient and repeatable."

"North American defence industrial base depends on integrated supply chains," said Patrick C. Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer of NALAGX. "Canada and the United States share a long history of coordinated manufacturing and infrastructure investment. Our work with UNION is designed to deepen that partnership and strengthen execution across the entire continental supply chain."

About UNION Technologies

UNION Technologies is an industrial technology company building software-driven factory systems for defense manufacturing. Through its Factories-as-a-Stockpile approach, UNION combines factory engineering, manufacturing software, and production discipline to improve traceability, process control, and operational visibility in mission-critical environments. Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. Learn more at union.tech.

About NALAGX

NALAGX is a Canadian defense company focused on strengthening the industrial foundations and resilience of allied nations through energetics, infrastructure, and partnership development. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. Learn more at nalagx.com.

SOURCE UNION Technologies