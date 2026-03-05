UNION and Hanwha Defense USA Launch Strategic Partnership to Rebuild the West's 155mm Arsenal

Two industrial teams align software-defined factories, advanced components, and energetics expertise to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base, build resilient supply chains, and expand surge-ready production capacity at speed and scale

DALLAS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UNION Technologies ("UNION") and Hanwha Defense USA, Inc. ("HDUSA") today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate modern, scalable production across the 155mm ecosystem, beginning with metal parts and components and extending into additional areas of collaboration, including energetics.

The West's decisive constraint is not ideas. It is production.

Adversaries expand their arsenals daily. Deterrence is sustained when the United States and its allies can produce what they need, when they need it, with quality, repeatability, and resilience. That is the purpose of this partnership: to turn industrial urgency into industrial output.

UNION and HDUSA are aligning complementary capabilities to support the national priority of a stronger defense industrial base and resilient supply chains that can securely produce at speed and scale, now and in the future.

The Arsenal of Deterrence is Built in Factories

UNION engineers factories. Software-defined, automated, traceable, and designed for continuous improvement. HDUSA brings deep defense industrial experience across advanced production, components, and energetics. Together, the teams are aligning manufacturing pathways that can strengthen readiness and sustain integrated deterrence through production discipline.

Key facts

Initial scope focuses on 155mm metal parts and components.

The partnership establishes a joint working group to align technical interfaces, quality expectations, and near-term execution priorities.

The teams intend to evaluate additional opportunities in the energetics space as the partnership advances.

UNION's approach is built around a simple principle: the factory is the product. By integrating custom factory software, robotics, and advanced manufacturing methods, UNION is building a platform to deploy and scale production capacity with discipline and repeatability. HDUSA brings proven industrial strength, defense program experience, and the production rigor required to operate at mission scale.

"The West must retain industrial advantage," said Garrett Unclebach, Chief Executive Officer of UNION. "Winning the production race requires factories that are modern by design: automated, traceable, and governed by real-time data. UNION builds those systems so capacity can expand fast while standards hold at mission scale. Our partnership with Hanwha Defense USA brings complementary strengths to grow 155mm metal-parts manufacturing now and increase future production pathways."

"HDUSA is committed to strengthening the defense manufacturing base and expanding capacity where it matters most," said Jeff Janey, Executive Vice President, Munitions, Hanwha Defense USA. "This partnership brings together UNION's modern factory model and HDUSA's defense industrial experience to support quality, scalability, and resilient production pathways for 155mm. We are aligned on disciplined execution, high standards, and building the industrial strength required to support readiness."

This partnership is designed to support the United States and its allies with modern production, resilient supply chains, and a renewed defense industrial ecosystem capable of scaling output while maintaining the quality and rigor that national security demands.

About UNION Technologies

UNION Technologies is reindustrializing America's defense manufacturing base with a next-generation software-driven Factories-as-a-Stockpile model, integrating advanced robotics and continuous improvement manufacturing into sovereign factory systems at scale. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, UNION is dedicated to restoring America's industrial strength and supporting deterrence for the century ahead. Learn more at union.tech.

About Hanwha Defense USA

Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) develops and supplies advanced ground and maritime combat systems, including manned and unmanned platforms, artillery, and ammunition, to enhance the capabilities and survivability of military forces. With proven platforms and demonstrated manufacturing process maturity deployed across global markets and supply chains, HDUSA continues to expand its U.S. footprint through organic growth and strategic industrial partnerships. For more information, please visit hanwhadefenseusa.com.

