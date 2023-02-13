Union Bank Expands Relationship with Baker Hill and Upgrades to Baker Hill NextGen®

Union Bank, which serves customers throughout Vermont and New Hampshire, transitions to Baker Hill NextGen® for commercial lending

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, the leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, today announces an expanded partnership with Union Bank of Vermont and New Hampshire. The bank has upgraded to Baker Hill NextGen®, a unified solution that streamlines loan origination and portfolio monitoring.

Founded in 1891 and based in Vermont, Union Bank provides personal, corporate and municipal banking services to customers and businesses across Northern Vermont and Northern New Hampshire. For more than a century, Union Bank has proudly invested in its communities and supported the growth of job-generating local businesses.

By upgrading from Baker Hill's legacy solution to Baker Hill NextGen®, Union Bank will increase efficiencies and manage the entire commercial lending process with a single, integrated platform. With Baker Hill NextGen®, the bank is able to support more efficient decisioning through optimized credit approval processes, grow and develop client relationships, manage referrals and more. The bank will also leverage the Baker Hill NextGen® Client Portal, which allows customers to track their loan application from submission to closing, offering greater transparency and enhanced communication during the application process. Union Bank will use this opportunity to not only create a better experience for their commercial borrowers, but also to create a better experience for their staff of lenders and credit analysts.

"For decades, Union Bank has been dedicated to providing a seamless experience for our commercial borrowers," said Jonathan Gould, SVP of Union Bank. "From the start, our relationship with Baker Hill has proven to be valuable, which is why we've chosen to migrate to the Baker Hill NextGen® suite to further streamline our lending processes and create an exceptional experience for our commercial borrowers. We are excited to take our partnership to the next level and to leverage the full capabilities of the solution."

"Union Bank has a long history of providing excellent customer service. Our team is proud to support the bank's high standard of service with our best-in-class loan origination solution," said John Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "We look forward to our expanded partnership with Union Bank, as we continue helping their team and customers achieve their business goals."

About Union Bank

Union Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Union Bankshares, Inc (UNB, traded on the NASDAQ Exchange), has been helping people buy homes and local businesses create jobs in area communities since 1891. Headquartered in Morrisville, VT, Union Bank is a full-service bank offering deposit, loan, trust, commercial and municipal banking services throughout northern Vermont and northwestern New Hampshire. Union Bank has earned an outstanding reputation for residential lending programs and is an SBA Preferred Lender. Union Bank has received an "Outstanding" rating for its compliance with the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). This rating recognizes Union Bank's excellent record of helping to meet the credit needs of members of the communities in which it operates, particularly in low-and moderate-income neighborhoods. Proud to be one of the few community banks serving Vermont and New Hampshire, Union Bank maintains a strong commitment to traditional banking values. Union Bank is dedicated to providing personalized customer service and community support, including donations to numerous local nonprofit organizations. These values—combined with financial expertise, quality products and the latest technology—make Union Bank the premier choice for your banking services, both personal and commercial. Union Bank currently maintains 18 banking offices, 3 loan centers and multiple ATMs. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.com.

