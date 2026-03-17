Union Home Foundation Shares 2025 Giving Recap

The charitable foundation distributed over $200,000 through grantmaking and other programming in 2025, all driven by Union Home Mortgage Partners.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Union Home Foundation, the charitable arm of Union Home Mortgage whose mission is to equip families with the tools and resources needed to achieve economic self-sufficiency, has shared its giving recap for 2025, including $175,500 in grantmaking to nonprofits across the country. Since its inception in 2015, the Union Home Foundation has awarded over $2.1 million to nonprofit organizations within the operational footprint of Union Home Mortgage (UHM) which are making a tangible impact in their communities through financial literacy and housing initiatives.

"The past year marked our tenth year of the Union Home Foundation, and I am so grateful for all we have been able to accomplish alongside our nonprofit partners," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage and Board Chairman of the Union Home Foundation. "We are so fortunate to be able to create a lasting impact in the communities our UHM Partners live and work in, and everything the Foundation does is possible through their generosity and support."

In addition to grantmaking, the Foundation also provides volunteering and giving opportunities to UHM Partners. The Partner Impact Award program recognizes employees for service to their communities through self- or peer-nomination, with awardees receiving a $2,000 donation to an organization of their choice – totaling $12,000 donated to their picks in 2025.

During the company's winter Partner Up for Plates food drive, UHM Partners donated over 4,000 lbs. of non-perishable food items to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and $10,000 to Feeding Tampa Bay in partnership with the UHM Gasparilla Bowl. Over the past four years, the Foundation and UHM Partners have donated $40,000 total to Feeding Tampa Bay, equating to 200,000 meals for Floridians in ten counties. As for summer giving, UHM's summer Partner Backpack Project resulted in $2,800 and countless school supplies being donated to schools and nonprofits across the country.

Union Home Mortgage's culture highly encourages volunteerism, with all non-sales Partners at Union Home Mortgage receiving volunteer time off hours in addition to their paid time off. In 2025, UHM Partners utilized over 1600 hours of volunteer time off. Additionally, through the L.E.A.D. Internship program, eighty interns volunteered during two intern days of service with Northeast Ohio area nonprofits.

The Union Home Foundation also recently collaborated with Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity as the sponsor of a home build, with construction wrapping up in April 2025.

"I want to show my gratitude to my fellow Partners at Union Home," said Ashley Ali, Director of Corporate Communications. "Their passionate and altruistic hearts have driven much of our programming and decision-making, and we hope they are proud of what we have achieved together. I also thank our nonprofit partners for their hard work in improving lives across the country – they are the best of us."

About the Union Home Foundation

The Union Home Foundation was established in 2015 as the charitable arm of independent mortgage banking company Union Home Mortgage Corp (UHM). The Foundation's mission is to equip individuals and families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency, specifically through financial literacy and housing. The Foundation has awarded over $2 million since its inception toward these programs to help guide families on a pathway towards responsible homeownership. Union Home Mortgage Corp. is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct lender with over 150 branches across the U.S. To learn more about Union Home Mortgage and its efforts in the community, please visit https://www.uhm.com/foundation/.

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage