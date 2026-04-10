Union Home Mortgage Takes Home Nationwide Top Workplaces Award for 6th Year in a Row

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced it has been named a 2026 Top Workplace by USA TODAY. This is the sixth year in a row that Union Home Mortgage has received this award.

"I'm very proud that Union Home Mortgage has been recognized again this year by USA TODAY, and I am so grateful for the culture we have built within the company," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "My goal for Union Home has always been for our culture to stand out among others in the mortgage industry, and this shows us that we're on the right path. It's only possible because our incredible Partners work together each day, show up as their best selves, and live by our motto of 'Promises Kept.' to help more people achieve the dream of homeownership."

The Top Workplaces program, issued by Energage since 2006, recognizes top organizations with 150 or more employees for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in this survey, with winning organizations chosen solely by authentic employee feedback collected through the survey.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

Union Home Mortgage prides itself on culture and employee experience. The company maintains several internal training programs, career pathing, and employee educational resources. The company's headquarters outside of Cleveland, Ohio feature an onsite gym, cafeteria, and training centers for both in-person and virtual education.

For more information about starting your career at Union Home Mortgage, visit www.uhm.com/careers.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S. in 48 states + D.C. UHM is an in-house loan servicer offering world-class customer service through high touch communication & technology. A privately held family business, with a collaborative culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. All these principles translate to industry-leading customer retention and satisfaction. Some honors include being a Six-Year USA Today Top Workplace and a Ten-Year Northeast Ohio Top Workplace.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage