Union Home Mortgage Announces Details of Twin Cities Branch Ribbon Cutting

The Plymouth location serves the bustling west metro region

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today the details of a ribbon cutting event in celebration of a partnership between its west Minneapolis branch and the local Wayzata Chamber of Commerce. The event will occur at 4pm on December 4th at the branch location, 3525 Plymouth Blvd. Plymouth, MN.

The branch is led by Chris Carr, a 25-year veteran of the financial services industry. Chris has a deep connection to the community and an encyclopedic knowledge of local real estate from Minnetonka to Elmo and beyond. He is joined by Bob Clausen, Quan Hargrove, Steve Delich and Vanessa Kahle. Together the team's specialties include traditional mortgage financing (Conventional, FHA, USDA, VA), First-Time Homebuyers and Jumbo Loans as well as down payment assistance programs and Construction to Permanent Loans.

"As a relative newcomer to the UHM family, I have been blown away by this company's culture and commitment to homebuyers," said Carr. "Customers can expect tremendous communication and a clear understanding of the process designed to help clients reach their goals. I'm excited to continue our growth, recruit more Partners and share our mission with colleagues and neighbors alike."

With a more than 50 year history, Union Home Mortgage has grown from a single location outside Cleveland, Ohio to encompass loan officers in communities across the country. There are no employees at Union Home Mortgage, only Partners, a title reflecting the company's deep commitment to its people and its exceptional culture, unrivaled in the mortgage industry. The company's midwestern roots have continued to grow and each year it invites Partners nationwide to a multi-day event called All Partners Celebration in downtown Cleveland.

UHM is deeply connected to the community through the Union Home Mortgage Foundation, which has distributed more than $1 million to nonprofits focused on financial literacy and housing access across the company's footprint.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 200 branches across the U.S. For nine consecutive years, UHM has been awarded as a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

Chris Carr | NMLS 403758
Bob Clausen | NMLS 135119
Quan Hargrove | NMLS 232427
Steve Delich | NMLS 218487
Vanessa Kahle | NMLS 194868

NMLS #2229, www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. This is not an offer to enter into an agreement.  Any such offer may only be made pursuant to subdivisions 3 and 4 of MN Statute Section 47.206. | Mortgage Banker License #0930335 | Licensed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Residential Mortgage Lending Act License number 4131047

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage

