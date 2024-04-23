Union Home Mortgage Announces New Divisional & Regional Leadership

Adds to foundation of support for rapidly growing, nationwide footprint

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today new positions of leadership within the company's rapidly expanding, nationwide footprint. In addition, the company announced the creation of a new divisional leadership structure to add additional support as it continues to increase production across the country.

Serving in the newly created roles of East Division and Midwest Division Manager are Bryan Wright and Jim Racine, respectively. Racine is an experienced mortgage professional with more than 30 years of industry experience. Previously, Racine held positions of increasing responsibility and scope with Caliber Home Loans through its acquisition by Newrez in 2021. He is deeply familiar with markets across the Midwest including Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio, among others.

"This is where I want to be – you can feel the excitement," said Racine. "I was drawn to UHM because of their laser focus on creating world-class experiences for customers and I have been blown away by their drive to deliver the same results for employee Partners as well."

East Division Manager Bryan Wright has been in the mortgage business since 1989 and joined UHM in 2012. He has been an integral factor driving the company's growth, beginning as a top originator, and moving into leadership roles, first in North Carolina, and then regionally on the East coast.

"I'm really proud of what I've had the chance to work on here at UHM," said Wright. "I love making the dream of homeownership come true for customers. It's been equally fulfilling to build out the resources and tools necessary to help so many other outstanding loan officers at Union Home do the same for families across the country."

Additionally, Ryan Koenig has been named Regional Manager for Michigan and Indiana. Ryan is a veteran mortgage professional with 22 years of experience. Most recently, Koenig was part of the team to bring Caliber Home Loans/Newrez into Michigan as an Area Sales Manager. Prior to that, he worked in various capacities with Fifth Third Bank and PNC Bank, as well as Quicken Loans.

"I've had the chance to find and support many top-level producers during my career and I'm excited to take those efforts to the next level here at UHM," said Koenig. "If you want to grow your career and really become the best professional version of yourself - this is the place to do it."

"We are really seeing a lot of momentum in terms of recent management hires," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "People are excited and want to be a part of what we're building here. We are investing not just in top-tier production, but also the support structure necessary for all UHM Partners to perform at the highest level. I've never been more excited about our future than I am right now."

With a more than 50-year history, Union Home Mortgage has grown from a single location outside Cleveland, Ohio to encompass loan officers in communities across the country. There are no employees at Union Home Mortgage, only Partners, a title reflecting the company's deep commitment to its people and its exceptional culture, unrivaled in the mortgage industry.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S. in 48 states + D.C. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability.

