Union Home Mortgage Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 for Diversity

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. The survey garnered over 220,000 respondents and included representation from over 1.5 million companies across the United States.

Union Home Mortgage (PRNewsfoto/Union Home Mortgage)

"I founded this company on the basis that culture was a truly differentiating factor," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "Without things like mutual respect, inclusive environments, and empathy, it's hard to be successful. We hire good people and empower every Partner here at UHM with the tools and resources they need to become their very best. I'm proud of that and am appreciative of the recognition that comes with awards like this one."

"We are focused on promoting equity and inclusion across the organization," said Chrishawna Cunningham, UHM's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. "It's a core value. Whether that means recruiting, retaining, and promoting diverse talent, fostering education and awareness of backgrounds and cultures, or our work externally with communities across the country, it's critical to who we are. We are grateful to have that work reflected in this award."

"Diversity is a widely discussed topic – and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner," said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 highlighting companies that are committed to offering a diverse and inclusive work environment."

Union Home Mortgage is a nationally recognized Top Workplace. Partners come from all backgrounds and are empowered with resources and opportunities that value diversity and establish a workplace that is open to all. The company prides itself on culture and employee experience, maintaining several internal training programs, career pathing, and educational resources.

UHM's employee resource groups for multi-cultural talent, young professionals, and women bring together like-minded partners through professional development, networking, and community engagement, while building relationships in an open environment. The company's headquarters outside of Cleveland, Ohio features an onsite gym, cafeteria, and training centers for both in-person and virtual education.

For more information about starting your career at Union Home Mortgage, visit uhm.com/careers.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S in 48 states + D.C. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability.

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage