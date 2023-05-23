Union Home Mortgage Announces New Leadership in Western US

Veteran Matt Roberts to spearhead new growth in the Pacific Northwest and beyond

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today the elevation of industry veteran Matt Roberts to Regional Manager focusing on sales growth across much of the West Coast, including Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Matt joined Union Home Mortgage in January 2023 and has nearly 20-years of mortgage industry experience in a variety of producing and leadership roles. Most recently, Matt has gained extensive experience leading growth-oriented teams in Alaska, Arizona, California, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington.

"What attracted me to Union Home Mortgage was its deep focus on growth, while also providing incredible support to originators. It sets the company apart in the mortgage industry," said Roberts. "Our recent expansion in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska shows our appetite for growth and our desire to make the dream of homeownership a reality in the communities we serve."

"We are extremely excited about Matt Roberts joining UHM" says Bryan Wright, VP of National Retail Sales. "Matt has demonstrated over his career his ability to lead and grow in a manner that is consistent with our DNA. Very proud to have Matt on board and look forward to continuing strong growth in the Pacific Northwest".

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For eight consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA, and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.

