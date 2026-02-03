Union Home Mortgage Appoints New Vice President of Manufactured and New Construction Lending

George Dover brings over 30 years of mortgage banking experience to the company

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today the appointment of a Vice President of Manufactured and New Construction Lending. George Dover has joined the mortgage lender after 30 years in the mortgage industry, namely as the President and Co-Founder of Cascade Financial Services from 1999 to 2024.

In his new role as Union Home's VP of Manufactured and New Construction Lending, Dover will be focused on the mortgage company's Construction-to-Permanent (C2P) and Manufactured Housing (MH) products, creating efficiencies in fulfillment, scaling volume, and ensuring the highest level of service to borrowers and builders.

"It's great to be back in the MH and Construction-to-Perm game at Union Home Mortgage," said Dover. "I've hit the ground running with our Sales and Fulfillment Partners, collaborating to create the best-in-class MH and C2P government and agency lending platform in the country. The culture, tools, and environment at UHM are exactly what I was looking for, and I couldn't be happier to be part of this incredible organization."

In founding Cascade Financial Services, Dover's goal was to serve affordable housing homebuyers and builders with a specialization in government and agency C2P financing on manufactured housing. During his tenure, Dover was responsible for the development and growth of all departments with specific emphasis on C2P operations and fulfillment. Under Dover's leadership, Cascade Financial Services became the largest government C2P MH lender in the country from 2007 to 2015.

In 2010, Dover was recognized as a Certified Mortgage Banker by the Mortgage Bankers Association and has written articles for MBA Magazine. He has also consulted on mortgage-related projects for private equity firms.

Dover and his wife maintain residences in both Phoenix, AZ and Strongsville, OH, and have three children. An outdoorsman, Dover enjoys golfing, spending time near the ocean and the mountains, having real conversations, and traveling with his family.

"On behalf of all our Partners, I want to welcome George to Union Home Mortgage," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO. "We are so eager to learn from George's vast expertise in the construction and manufactured lending space and can't wait to see what the future holds for this channel of our business."

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S. in 48 states + D.C. UHM is an in-house loan servicer offering world-class customer service through high touch communication & technology. A privately held family business, with a collaborative culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. All these principles translate to industry-leading customer retention and satisfaction. Some honors include being one of USA Today's Top Workplaces and an Eleven-Year Northeast Ohio Top Workplace. Learn more at www.uhm.com.

