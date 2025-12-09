Union Home Mortgage Hosts Over 700 Employees in Downtown Cleveland for Internal Annual Partner Celebration

The company unveiled an improved maternity leave policy and investments in AI and automation during the event.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, recently hosted over 700 employees, known internally as Partners, for its Annual Partner Celebration (APC) in Downtown Cleveland – a world-class event aimed at fostering connection with colleagues, highlighting results in 2025, and setting goals for 2026. This event also serves as an opportunity for senior leadership to announce notable changes within the company, and this year was no exception; the company announced an improved maternity leave policy of twelve weeks of paid leave, effective immediately. The company also showcased its big investment in AI and automation, including major efficiencies around the origination of portfolio refinances, which will initially launch in December 2025.

During Union Home Mortgage's Annual Partner Celebration, Partners participated in a Q&A session with CEO Bill Cosgrove and Senior Vice President of Business Development Al Blank. A group of Union Home Mortgage Loan Officers attends PCP Impact - an event through the Partners Coaching Partners program - which pairs each participating loan officer with a high-performing mentor as well as an accountability partner at their production level.

Hundreds of Partners flew or drove into Cleveland for the Annual Partner Celebration, joining those already local to the area, as well as the rest of the company's over 2,000 Partners who were streaming the event virtually. Partners were able to participate in a Q&A style panel discussion with CEO Bill Cosgrove and Sr. Vice President of Business Development Al Blank, as well as hear from each department at Union Home Mortgage on the topics of data, technology, interdepartmental collaboration, company programs, benefits, and more. Following the conference, all attendees were invited to spend the evening at Topgolf in Independence, OH.

"I look forward to this event every year, because it's all about celebrating the individuals who make Union Home a successful business with a world-class culture, and giving them an opportunity to ask their leaders questions and share ideas to push us forward," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "As we head into 2026, we're excited to bring those ideas to fruition by continuing to invest heavily in AI and technology to best serve our borrowers, our loan officers, and our business."

Throughout the week, Partners also attended individualized sessions specific to their department or role within the company, including a Retail Sales Leadership Summit, a Third-Party Origination Summit, and a general Leadership Summit.

Internal loan officer coaching program Partners Coaching Partners (PCP), which pairs each participating loan officer with a high-performing mentor and an accountability partner at their production level, also held their Fall PCP Impact event on Nov. 11. The group aims to equip members with the skills and knowledge to increase productivity, generate leads, finetune the origination process, improve teambuilding, and increase profit margins.

The action-packed week was capped off on Nov. 14 with a fundraising gala for the Union Home Foundation, the charitable arm of the company, which hosted over 450 guests at the Huntington Convention Center. This event celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Foundation and ultimately garnered over $300,000 in net funds raised to continue the organization's mission – to equip families with the tools and resources needed to achieve economic self-sufficiency. These funds will be used to fund grants for nonprofits across the country, specifically for initiatives in housing and financial literacy. Learn more about the event here.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S. in 48 states + D.C. UHM is an in-house loan servicer offering world-class customer service through high touch communication & technology. A privately held family business, with a collaborative culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. All these principles translate to industry-leading customer retention and satisfaction. Some honors include being one of USA Today's Top Workplaces and an Eleven-Year Northeast Ohio Top Workplace. Learn more at www.uhm.com.

About the Union Home Foundation

The Union Home Foundation was established in 2015 as the charitable arm of independent mortgage banking company Union Home Mortgage Corp (UHM). The Foundation's mission is to equip individuals and families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency, specifically through financial literacy and housing. The Foundation has awarded over $2 million since its inception toward these programs to help guide families on a pathway towards responsible homeownership. Union Home Mortgage Corp. is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct lender with over 150 branches across the U.S. To learn more about Union Home Mortgage and its efforts in the community, please visit https://www.uhm.com/foundation/.

