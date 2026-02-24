Union Home Mortgage Foundation Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Grant Recipients

Awardees include 10 nonprofits in Alabama, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio, North Carolina, and Texas

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Union Home Foundation, the charitable arm of Union Home Mortgage whose mission is to equip families with the tools and resources needed to achieve economic self-sufficiency, has announced its grant recipients for the fourth quarter of 2025. The Union Home Foundation awarded grants to 10 nonprofits from across the country, totaling $53,500.

In this round of funding, the Foundation provided support to organizations within its operational footprint that are making a tangible impact in their communities through the advancement of financial literacy and housing access.

"Supporting these ten outstanding organizations feels like the right way to close out our tenth year of the Union Home Foundation," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage and Board Chairman of the Union Home Foundation. "We're so grateful for the opportunity to make an impact in the communities where our Partners live and work, and we thank all our nonprofit partners for the critical work they do each day."

"Last year was an incredible year for the Union Home Foundation, and these wonderful organizations represent why we do this work," said Ashley Ali, Director of Corporate Communications. "We're excited to see how all our new and returning nonprofit partners continue to shape their communities in 2026 and are overjoyed to be a part of that change."

Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has distributed more than $2 million in financial support to nonprofits, with a current footprint of 22 states. For more information on the Union Home Foundation, visit https://www.uhm.com/foundation/.

The fourth quarter grant recipients are:

Cleveland, Ohio

Providence House: $10,000 in support of emergency shelter and trauma-informed care. Providence House is a leader and innovator in child welfare and crisis intervention. Their holistic, trauma-informed Family Preservation Crisis Nursery services offer families tools to build a foundation for long-term wellbeing through a multi-generational, evidence-based approach that prevents child maltreatment, reduces foster care placements, strengthens families, and builds resiliency. Parents come to Providence House in active crisis, seeking a safe place for their children and support to navigate violence, trauma, and system involvement without fear of losing custody of their children. Children newborn to 12 years can find comfort in the licensed, home-like setting of Providence House Crisis Nurseries for up to 90 days while their parents/guardians receive Family Preservation services. Providence House programming provides essential emergency shelter and holistic, trauma-informed care designed to stabilize families, prevent child abuse, and promote long-term family well-being.

CHN Housing Partners: $10,000 in support of CHN's Lease Purchase Program. CHN created its Lease Purchase Program to provide a 15-year pathway to homeownership for families earning 60% or less of AMI, and uses a comprehensive model of housing development, affordable rents, long-term engagement, and counseling that culminates in the opportunity to purchase when the home reaches year 16 under CHN management. To ensure lease purchase families are successful as homeowners, CHN engages them in deep financial counseling. Called Family Success, this work combines long-term counseling and coaching, service integration, multiple touch points per year, and documentation of a family's financial changes.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio: $5,000 toward Life and Workforce Readiness programming for Northeast Ohio youth. Life & Workforce Readiness (LWR), a new program pillar implemented by BGCNEO in January 2025, equips Club members of all ages with the soft skills and self-efficacy needed for career and life success – helping them confidently enter vocational and post-secondary education or the workforce. LWR combines team building, time management, communication, and leadership skills with financial literacy, college and career exposure, work-based learning, resume writing, and interviewing. Fun and engaging activities take place in the Clubs and on exposure trips. Alongside peers and under the guidance of caring adults, our youth gain a solid foundation in skills, values, and attitudes before stepping into an adult world that demands many decisions.

Durham, North Carolina

Housing for New Hope: $7,500 toward Housing for New Hope's Housing Access Fund, which provides broad, critical support for HNH's programs that help people find and remain in stable housing. One key use for the Housing Access Fund is the Supportive Housing program, a nationally recognized, evidence-based practice shown to produce better outcomes for individuals experiencing homelessness. At HNH's Supportive Housing campuses, Andover and Williams Square, participants have their own apartment (utilities included) with rent based on their income. Participants choose the type and location of housing as well as the frequency and intensity of support services.

Houston, Texas

Houston Furniture Bank: $2,500 in support of the No Kids Sleep on the Floor Project. Grant funding will assist the Houston Furniture Bank provide families and individuals with twin mattresses, foundations, and bed frames for needy children from birth to age 18 in the greater Houston area, providing hope to ensure no child sleeps on the floor.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana: $10,000 in support of the Big Futures program, which houses support for all high school-aged and now 18+ matches. This program serves over 400 young people each year and includes a series of events focused on the school-to-workforce pipeline. These events encourage Littles to develop hard and soft skills including financial literacy, assist in exploration of different careers, break down barriers and provide resources, and help make important professional connections. To maximize impact, Big Futures events also reflect many of the Scholars Success Program requirements so that Littles can maintain their 21st Century Scholarship status and access free college. For 18+ Littles specifically, they will be setting and achieving goals through the Level All program, which provides a significant amount of financial literacy for young people including banking basics, credit cards, debt, and filing taxes. Additionally, the Beyond 18 Program Coordinator has continual conversations with enrolled youth about their finances and plans to hold a "how to read a lease" training so that as they are working to become more independent, they can avoid predatory landlords and prepare accordingly for paying rent.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Avivo: $2,500 toward Avivo's mission to end homelessness, which includes a continuum of support services ranging from street outreach to permanent housing, designed to meet people where they are and provide a pathway toward long-term stability. The Street Outreach team serves individuals and families facing the highest barriers to exiting unsheltered homelessness. Avivo connects with people directly in the community, offering essential supplies and immediate support to access shelter, permanent housing, healthcare, and other community resources. Additionally, Avivo Village is Minnesota's first indoor tiny home community consisting of 100 personal, lockable, one-room homes within a converted warehouse. Residents have access to three meals a day, showers, laundry facilities, and communal gathering areas. Once housing is secured, each resident works with case managers and health professionals to address their full spectrum of needs: long-term housing, health, recovery, and employment.

Mobile, Alabama

Dumas Wesley Community Center: $2,500 in support of DWCC's transitional housing programs. The Sybil Smith Family Village (SSFV) and the Baldwin Family Village (BFV) provide transitional housing for homeless women and children. These programs offer more than just shelter – they provide a pathway to lasting change and are grounded in trauma-informed care, offering individualized case management, life skills, and financial literacy classes, ensuring that the women and children in their care emerge equipped with the tools and support necessary for long-term stability and independence. The Villages serve homeless women and children certified homeless under HUD guidelines, including single women and women with children.

Shawnee, Kansas

Explore Educational Funding Foundation: $1,000 toward financial literacy related field trips for Kansas City metro area students. Field trips under the Financial Foundations umbrella expand early financial capability for K-12 students in low- and moderate-income (LMI) schools. Through teacher-initiated proposals, the Explore Foundation funds and coordinates standards-aligned field trips to hands-on financial education destinations, providing students an opportunity to practice budgeting, saving, responsible borrowing, and decision-making in real-world simulations. The Explore Foundation removes cost and logistics barriers (transportation, admission, coordination) so classrooms that typically cannot fund enrichment can participate.

About the Union Home Foundation

The Union Home Foundation was established in 2015 as the charitable arm of independent mortgage banking company Union Home Mortgage Corp (UHM). The Foundation's mission is to equip individuals and families with the tools and resources to achieve economic self-sufficiency, specifically through financial literacy and housing. The Foundation has awarded over $2 million since its inception toward these programs to help guide families on a pathway towards responsible homeownership. Union Home Mortgage Corp. is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct lender with over 150 branches across the U.S. To learn more about Union Home Mortgage and its efforts in the community, please visit https://www.uhm.com/foundation/.

