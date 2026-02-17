Union Home Mortgage Appoints New National Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions

Renee Hildebrand brings over 25 years of mortgage industry experience to the company.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today the appointment of Renee Hildebrand, who joins the lender as National Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions.

In her role, Hildebrand will seek opportunities for industry-leading organizations to join Union Home Mortgage while preserving the mortgage lender's unique culture and exceptional service.

"I'm thrilled to join the incredible team of mortgage professionals at Union Home Mortgage," said Hildebrand. "I truly believe that the right people make a world of difference, and that idea will be central to our strategy as we grow this company."

Hildebrand's most recent background spans senior leadership roles focused on growth through acquisitions (10 deals in the past decade), joint ventures, construction financing partnerships serving the homebuilder community, and organic market expansion. Hildebrand has supported growth initiatives at Guild Mortgage (by way of their acquisition of Academy Mortgage), Cardinal Financial, Bay Equity Home Loans, Stearns Lending, Caliber Home Loans, and Nationstar. Earlier in her career, Hildebrand focused on business development initiatives facilitating strategic alliances with financial institutions, hedge funds and mortgage servicers. To start her career, Hildebrand served as a loan officer and retail branch manager, affording her a comprehensive understanding of loan production.

Hildebrand resides in Dallas, TX and enjoys spending quality time with her husband and four children.

"On behalf of all our Partners, I want to welcome Renee to Union Home Mortgage," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO. "Her level of expertise after interfacing with so many mortgage companies over her storied career will make a lasting impact on Union Home, and I am excited to see what the future holds with her on our team."

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S. in 48 states + D.C. UHM is an in-house loan servicer offering world-class customer service through high touch communication & technology. A privately held family business, with a collaborative culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. All these principles translate to industry-leading customer retention and satisfaction. Some honors include being one of USA Today's Top Workplaces and an Eleven-Year Northeast Ohio Top Workplace. Learn more at www.uhm.com.

