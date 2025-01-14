Union Home Mortgage Foundation Announces Fourth Quarter Grant Recipients

Awardees include 9 nonprofits in Indiana, Ohio, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas

CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Union Home Mortgage Foundation, the charitable arm of Union Home Mortgage whose mission is to equip families with the tools and resources needed to achieve economic self-sufficiency, has announced its grant recipients for the fourth quarter of 2024. The UHM Foundation awarded grants to 9 nonprofits from across the country totaling $52,500.

In this round of funding, the Foundation provided support to organizations within its operational footprint that are making a tangible impact in their communities through the advancement of financial literacy and housing access.

"Union Home Mortgage is overjoyed to close out 2024 on a high note with this grant cycle," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "It's crucial for us to support the critical work being done by these organizations across the country."

"2024 was an incredible year for the Union Home Mortgage Foundation, and we're excited to work with these 9 nonprofits going into 2025," said Ashley Ali, Director of Corporate Communications. "While some are returning organizations to us, we've added three new organizations into the fold. We're proud to uplift all our nonprofit partners as they create economic self-sufficiency in the communities we mutually serve."

Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has distributed more than $2 million in financial support to nonprofits in 22 states. For more information on the Union Home Mortgage Foundation, visit www.uhmfoundation.org , or email [email protected].

The fourth quarter grant recipients are:

Indianapolis, Indiana

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana: $10,000 to support the Big Futures Career and College Readiness Program. The Big Futures program serves over 450 high school-aged youth annually and includes a series of events focused on the school-to-workforce pipeline. These events encourage Littles to develop hard and soft skills and financial literacy, explore different career paths, make important professional connections, and more.

Cleveland, Ohio

CHN Housing Partners: $10,000 in support of the Lease Purchase Program, which provides a 15-year pathway to homeownership for families earning 60% or less of AMI. The Lease Purchase Program uses a comprehensive model of housing development, affordable rents, long-term engagement, and counseling that culminates in the opportunity to purchase the home when the home reaches year 16 under CHN management. To ensure their lease purchase families are successful as homeowners, CHN engages them in deep financial counseling. Called Family Success, this work combines long-term counseling and coaching, service integration, multiple touch points per year, and documentation of a family's financial changes.

Enterprise Community Partners: $5,000 to support the Lotus, a 50-unit supportive housing apartment building with rental assistance and on-site supportive services for young adults exiting homelessness. The Lotus is currently in the process of leasing-up its 38 single bedroom units and 12 family units. This project supporting Transition Age Youth (18-24 years) has been in the works since 2019.

Providence House: $10,000 supporting the initiative to "Partner in Prevention" providing emergency shelter and care for children experiencing crises. Families turn to Providence House when they are experiencing any type of crisis, including homelessness and unsafe living conditions. While children receive emergency shelter in the Family Preservation Crisis Nursery, Licensed Social Workers engage parents/guardians in case management, parent education, housing support services and trauma services, as well as coordinate and oversee family visitation. The target population for this initiative is children who are homeless, living in shelter, doubled up in temporary housing situations, or living in unsafe living conditions in Cuyahoga County.

Cincinnati, Ohio

HER Cincinnati: $2,500 in support of HER Cincinnati's Recovery Services program. This program ensures that individuals and families find supportive services to address the root causes that led to their homelessness, learn to combat them, and plan for a successful transition to a permanent home. Services include housing, case management, & outpatient treatment.

Parsippany, New Jersey

Community Hope: $2,500 toward Community Hope's Hope for Veterans Program, which is their largest transitional housing program for homeless New Jersey veterans – housing up to 95 homeless veterans at a time. Community Hope is a "housing-first" provider, ensuring that those in their care have stable housing first, then targeting services to help veterans overcome obstacles and achieve permanent housing. While veterans are in residence in this program, they receive a shared room, with single rooms being reserved for women veterans. Veterans also have access to common spaces in the facility, such as shared kitchens, common rooms, and a computer lab.

Durham, North Carolina

Housing for New Hope: $7,500 to support ongoing, permanent supportive housing programs, which aid individuals who have faced chronic homelessness and would benefit from stable housing and long-term supportive services. Clients in this Supportive Housing program may reside in one of Housing for New Hope's two Supportive Housing communities or live in private residences as part of their Streets to Home program. Housing for New Hope also provides rental assistance, ensuring that participants pay no more than 30% of their annual adjusted gross income on rent.

Nashville, Tennessee

Matthew 25: $2,500 to to support Matthew 25's Transitional Housing Program, which serves up to 49 men who are experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis. In addition to shelter, food, and security, Matthew 25 provides comprehensive services such as case management, employment / housing placement assistance, substance abuse recovery support, and life / social skills training. Their service-intensive program is designed to address root causes of homelessness and create positive, lifelong change, empowering men to remove personal barriers and build a foundation for independent living.

Houston, Texas

Houston Furniture Bank: $2,500 to support the No Kids on the Floor Project, which provides twin mattresses to thousands of children in the greater Houston area. According to recent reports, 1 in 5 Texas children lives in poverty, and Black and Hispanic children are disproportionately more likely to live below the poverty line. Grant funding will assist the Houston Furniture Bank in providing families and individuals with twin mattresses, foundations, and bed frames for needy children from birth to age 18. Each $250 donated to the No Kids on the Floor Project provides a new twin mattress, foundation, and bed frame to a child in need.

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage