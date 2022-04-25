Union Pacific Honors Safe Chemical Transporters with Pinnacle Award

OMAHA, Neb., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today announced that 70 companies have won the 2021 Pinnacle Award for their dedication and commitment to safely transporting chemicals by rail. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments.

"Union Pacific is honored to partner with companies that share our commitment to the safe transportation of chemicals and, in the process, the protection of the environment. This award recognizes the work these companies do every single day to prevent releases and safeguard the communities where we all live and work," said Jacque Bendon, vice president-Industrial, Marketing and Sales.

Union Pacific's Hazardous Materials Safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections.

The 2021 Pinnacle Award winners are:

Aeropres Corporation El Dorado Chemical Co. Afton Chemical Corporation EnLink Midstream American Synthetic Rubber ExxonMobil Archer Daniels Midland Co. Foremark Performance Chemicals Arkalon Ethanol LLC FutureFuel Chemical Company Arkema Inc. Gibson Energy ASHTA Chemicals Inc. HELM US CORP Berryman Chemical Inc. Howard Energy Partners BP Indorama Ventures Buckeye Pipeline Company INEOS Oxide CALAMCO International Chemical Company Cargill Inc. Irving Oil Limited Chevron Phillips Chemical Itafos Conda LLC CHS Inc. Kemira CITGO Petroleum Corporation Keyera Corp. Coffeyville Resources Nitrogen Fertilizers Koch Fertilizer LLC Covestro LLC Koch Methanol LLC Cross Oil Refining and Marketing Koppers Inc. Eco Energy Lotte Chemicals Louisiana LLC Louis Dreyfus Company Grand Junction LLC Sulphuric Acid Trading Company Martin Operating Partnership Targa Resources MGP Ingredients Targray. Midwest Renewable Energy The Chemours Company NorFalco The Lubrizol Corporation NOVA Chemicals The Plaza Group Olin Corporation TotalEnergies Petrochemicals and OQ CHEMICALS CORPORATION Refining USA Inc. Phoenix Park Energy Marketing TPC Group Ponderosa Petroleum U S Amines LTD Reagent Chemical Valero Energy Renewable Energy Group Veolia North America Regeneration and Roehm America LLC Recovery Solutions Sawtooth Caverns West Plains Propane Inc. Solvay Chemicals Wildcat Midstream Limited Partnership Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy Williams Companies Inc. Stepan Company WRR Environmental Services

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

SOURCE Union Pacific Railroad