Union Pacific Honors Safe Chemical Transporters with Pinnacle Award

Union Pacific Railroad

Apr 25, 2022, 09:00 ET

OMAHA, Neb., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today announced that 70 companies have won the 2021 Pinnacle Award for their dedication and commitment to safely transporting chemicals by rail. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments.

"Union Pacific is honored to partner with companies that share our commitment to the safe transportation of chemicals and, in the process, the protection of the environment. This award recognizes the work these companies do every single day to prevent releases and safeguard the communities where we all live and work," said Jacque Bendon, vice president-Industrial, Marketing and Sales.

Union Pacific's Hazardous Materials Safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections.

The 2021 Pinnacle Award winners are:

Aeropres Corporation                         

El Dorado Chemical Co.

Afton Chemical Corporation                     

EnLink Midstream

American Synthetic Rubber 

ExxonMobil 

Archer Daniels Midland Co.             

Foremark Performance Chemicals

Arkalon Ethanol LLC           

FutureFuel Chemical Company

Arkema Inc.                         

Gibson Energy

ASHTA Chemicals Inc.                                

HELM US CORP

Berryman Chemical Inc.                           

Howard Energy Partners

BP                                                                 

Indorama Ventures

Buckeye Pipeline Company                                       

INEOS Oxide

CALAMCO                                                          

International Chemical Company

Cargill Inc.                                                            

Irving Oil Limited

Chevron Phillips Chemical                                                 

Itafos Conda LLC

CHS Inc.                                                                  

Kemira

CITGO Petroleum Corporation                                             

Keyera Corp.

Coffeyville Resources Nitrogen Fertilizers                                 

Koch Fertilizer LLC

Covestro LLC                                                              

Koch Methanol LLC

Cross Oil Refining and Marketing                                     

Koppers Inc.

Eco Energy                                                                   

Lotte Chemicals Louisiana LLC

Louis Dreyfus Company Grand Junction LLC        

Sulphuric Acid Trading Company

Martin Operating Partnership           

Targa Resources

MGP Ingredients          

Targray.

Midwest Renewable Energy             

The Chemours Company

NorFalco            

The Lubrizol Corporation

NOVA Chemicals      

The Plaza Group

Olin Corporation          

TotalEnergies Petrochemicals and

OQ CHEMICALS CORPORATION      

Refining USA Inc.

Phoenix Park Energy Marketing           

TPC Group

Ponderosa Petroleum     

U S Amines LTD

Reagent Chemical          

Valero Energy

Renewable Energy Group         

Veolia North America Regeneration and

Roehm America LLC     

Recovery Solutions

Sawtooth Caverns        

West Plains Propane Inc.

Solvay Chemicals                      

Wildcat Midstream Limited Partnership

Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy             

Williams Companies Inc.

Stepan Company                 

WRR Environmental Services

