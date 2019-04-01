Union Square Advisors Co-Founder and Chairman to Receive Stanford Graduate School of Business 2019 Excellence in Leadership Award

The annual award marks Stanford's commitment to underscoring the importance of leadership in business by highlighting the achievements of a senior executive and Stanford Graduate School of Business alumna or alumnus who has made significant contributions to the corporate world and the community.

McClelland, who earned an MBA from Stanford in 1973 and a BS in Aeronautical Engineering in 1967, has been an extremely active alumnus since graduation, serving as a co-chair of his 50th undergraduate reunion as well as a co-chair of his 45th Business School reunion. During his tenure at Stanford, he was a member of the Stanford Graduate School of Business Advisory Council and taught Business 321 for 33 consecutive years, advancing the Stanford education experience of almost 5,000 MBA students. McClelland currently serves on the board of Stanford PACS (Philanthropy and Civil Society), which strives to improve philanthropy, strengthen civil society and affect social change. He also serves on the board of Echoing Green, a New York-based non-profit that provides seed capital for social entrepreneurs.

"Starting the firm and working closely with Carter for more than 10 years at Union Square Advisors truly has been an honor," says Ted Smith, Co-Founder and President of Union Square Advisors. "To say that I, and the entire team, have thrived under his leadership would be a complete understatement. I'm incredibly grateful for Carter's leadership, partnership and friendship every day."

Cheryl Dorsey, President of Echoing Green, will be presenting the award to McClelland. "It is my absolute pleasure and honor to present Carter with this award," she says. "His passion for philanthropy is truly inspiring to all of us at Echoing Green, and his work on the Board has been instrumental to the organization's success."

