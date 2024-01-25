Union Square Advisors Remains Optimistic That Tech Deal Activity Will Ramp Up in 2024

Tech-focused investment bank's seventh annual Outlook Report highlights predictions for technology dealmaking in 2024

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimistic that deal making will increase this year, Union Square Advisors, a technology-focused investment bank, today released their 2024 Outlook Report, "The Logjam Begins to Break."

Reflecting on a volatile 2023, the firm notes that factors like the banking crisis, high inflation, rising interest rates, elevated commodity prices and geopolitical issues significantly affected deal activity. However, in the second half of 2023, there was a meaningful increase in the number of technology companies making the decision to raise capital or pursue a strategic transaction.

"We view the recent gradual improvement of deal activity as a positive sign," said Carter McClelland, chairman and co-founder of Union Square Advisors. "We've seen the tech markets recover fairly quickly after previous financial downturns, and we remain optimistic that we will see a considerable uptick in transaction activity this year as well."

Union Square Advisors anticipates that recent positive momentum will continue into 2024, specifically noting that there is significant capital on the sidelines today that is available to be deployed.

"We already are seeing strong activity in several technology sub-sectors, from health tech to risk management to software for various vertical markets – all infused with next-gen artificial intelligence [AI]," Ted Smith, president and co-founder of Union Square Advisors, added. "We believe this activity signals a stronger, more dynamic year ahead, and we look forward to helping executives and investors evaluate and navigate their various options to deliver on their strategic priorities."

The report details predictions and trends in M&A, private markets and subsectors within technology. Focus areas include:

Tech M&A activity with strategics and private equity will continue to improve. Union Square Advisors expects that strategic buyers who are seeing a rebound in their stock prices will pursue transactions with the expectation of further market recovery, while also continuing to divest underperforming/non-core assets. Venture capital and private equity firms will increasingly elect to move their portfolio companies to exits due to funding needs, pressure to return capital and improving business fundamentals. Despite this positive movement, many transactions will still be challenging to complete, given new norms for extensive diligence and a more expensive financing environment. While generative AI went mainstream in 2023, a slowdown in deal activity suggests the initial investor frenzy for the space may be tempering.





To read the full report, visit: https://www.usadvisors.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/USA-2024-Outlook-Report.pdf

