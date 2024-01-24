Elevon will offer 110+ lots and full amenities

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading home-builder UnionMain Homes is thrilled to be opening a new model at the master planned Elevon community in Lavon, Texas. The first phase will include more than 60 lots and offer a variety of modern floor plans to satisfy the needs and styles of every growing family.

UnionMain Homes Introduces New Community in Lavon, Texas with over 110+ lots Post this Fishing Lake/Pond UnionMain Homes at Elevon is a new master-planned community in Lavon, Texas. Lake Breeze offers spacious, modern floor plans with numerous amenities in the top-rated Community ISD. With a wide range of floorplans and lot sizes, there’s something for everyone. Residents can enjoy multiple nearby attractions including large Lake Lavon, playgrounds, parks and walking trails. Located just 32 miles from downtown Dallas, Lake Breeze offers close proximity to Interstate 30.

Elevon will provide an exceptional living experience with its expertly built and thoughtfully designed homes that feature spacious rooms, gourmet kitchens and well-appointed baths. Its 40-foot lots have seven floor plans to choose from, are one or two stories high, and range from 1,511 to 2,563 square feet. The 50-foot lots also have seven floor plans and are 1,861 to 2,581 square feet.

"We are so pleased to add Elevon community and feel that it offers the ideal blend of suburban living and modern conveniences. Homebuyers will thoroughly enjoy the stress-free buying experience at Elevon – from the initial consultation where needs and budget are prioritized through the final walk-through of their beautiful new home," said UnionMain Homes CEO Tim Gehan.

Amenities at Elevon will include a resort-style swimming pool with a splash zone for the kids, a basketball court, playground, multiple gathering spaces, and hiking & biking trails.

The new community is located at 306 Hope Orchard Drive in Lavon, which is one of Texas' fastest-growing cities. Lavon offers top-rated schools, recreational activities at Lake Lavon and easy commutes to Dallas and Plano.

Two model homes at Elevon will open on January 25th. To discover more about the new planned community and to schedule an in-person tour, visit unionmainhomes.com/elevon-40 and https://unionmainhomes.com/elevon-50/.

About UnionMain Homes

Combining over 75 years of homebuilding experience, UnionMain is committed to creating better living environments for clients. The firm specializes in building with the latest energy-efficient construction materials and cutting-edge approaches to deliver comfortable, eco-friendly homes that ensure long-lasting enjoyment and higher resale values. With a focus on building true community through each carefully selected, sought-after location, the primary goal for each project is to enhance the life of customers both inside and outside of the home.

