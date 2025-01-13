UnionMain Homes Launches Special Incentives for Local Heroes: Move in Credit and Low Interest Rates

Move in credit combined and low interest rates make homeownership more affordable.

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading home-builder UnionMain Homes is proud to announce its "Hometown Hero" program. This initiative is to honor all the heroes who dedicate their lives to keeping our communities safe and thriving.

As a token of appreciation for the selfless service, members of our military, nurses, teachers, firefighters, EMTs, police officers and veterans will enjoy $1,000 credit towards options on a new to-be-built UnionMain home.

Low interest rates make homeownership more affordable UnionMain Homes

"With 50+ years of building experience, we deeply value the people who make our communities safe, strong, and united," said Tim Gehan, President UnionMain Homes. "The Hometown Hero program is our way of giving back to those who give so much of themselves. It's an honor to support these incredible individuals as they pursue their dreams of homeownership."

Building on making a home more attainable, the company also offers attractive interest rates or rate buydowns on select homes which is designed to make homeownership more affordable.

The initiatives run across all Dallas/Fort Worth and Atlanta communities.

The "Hometown Heroes" initiative underscores UnionMain Home's commitment to building not just homes, but communities where people feel valued and supported. Whether it's a first-time buyer or someone looking to upsize, these incentives are designed to give back to those that serve us.

To qualify, eligible buyers must verify their status as a local hero prior to the purchase of a new to-be-built home.

"This program is part of our ongoing effort to make homeownership more accessible while delivering the same exceptional quality and craftsmanship we're known for," added Gehan.

To learn more about "Hometown Hero" program and our communities contact our online sales counselor at 469-813-8700 or [email protected] for more information.

About UnionMain Homes

Combining over 50+ years of homebuilding experience, UnionMain is committed to creating better living environments for homeowners. UnionMain Homes specializes in building with energy-efficient construction materials to deliver comfortable, homes that ensure long-lasting enjoyment and higher resale values. With a focus on building true community through each carefully selected, sought-after location, the primary goal for each community is to enhance the life of customers both inside and outside of the home.

Contact:

Katie Smith & Gabrielle Henderson

469-813-8700

[email protected]

SOURCE UnionMain Homes