UnionMain Homes Unveils Exciting New Offerings in Rome, GA

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UnionMain Homes

May 21, 2026, 09:30 ET

UnionMain Homes grandly opens its Three Rivers sales center in Rome, Georgia, unveiling over 900 homesites, seven floor plans starting from $285,900, and a wealth of resort-style amenities.

DALLAS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionMain Homes, one of the region's fastest-growing homebuilders, today announced the grand opening of its new sales center at Three Rivers, a master-planned community in Rome, Georgia, offering more than 900 homesites and a full slate of lifestyle amenities designed for families at every stage.

Located at 19 Sweet Water Lane SE, Rome, GA 30161, the Three Rivers sales center is now open to the public, giving prospective homebuyers their first opportunity to tour floor plans, review pricing, and select homesites in one of the area's most anticipated new-home communities. Move-in ready homes are available today, and visitors are encouraged to speak with a sales counselor about special pricing. Book a tour today!

Seven Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plans Starting at $285,900

Three Rivers features a curated lineup of seven UnionMain Homes floor plans, ranging from efficient single-story designs ideal for first-time buyers to spacious two-story homes built for growing families:

  • Dalton — 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,377 sq. ft. — from $285,900
  • Athens — 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,550 sq. ft. — from $297,900
  • Savannah — 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,645 sq. ft. — from $299,900
  • Macon — 4 bed / 2 bath / 1,796 sq. ft. — from $309,900
  • Gainesville — 4 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,077 sq. ft. — from $319,900
  • Canton — 4 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,346 sq. ft. — from $324,900
  • Roswell — 5 bed / 3 bath / 2,540 sq. ft. — from $328,900

Each home includes the quality craftsmanship, modern finishes, and energy-efficient features that UnionMain Homes is known for.

Resort-Style Amenities for Every Lifestyle

With more than 900 homesites planned, Three Rivers is designed as a true live-work-play community. Residents will enjoy a robust amenity package that includes:

  • Pickleball courts
  • Resort-style swimming pool
  • Dog park
  • Soccer field
  • Children's playground
  • Scenic walking trails connecting the community

A Message from Leadership

"We could not be more excited to plant our flag here and welcome homebuyers into Three Rivers," said Timothy Gehan, CEO of UnionMain Homes. "This community represents everything we love about building homes — a beautiful setting, incredible amenities, and seven floor plans designed to fit real families at real price points. Opening this sales center is a milestone moment for our team, and we cannot wait to help our future residents find the home that is right for them."

Visit the Sales Center

The Three Rivers sales center is now open. Interested buyers are invited to stop by to tour model homes, explore available floor plans, view move-in ready inventory, and speak with a sales counselor about current special pricing.

Location: 19 Sweet Water Lane SE, Rome, GA 30161

Sales Center Hours: Monday–Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Sunday, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Website: unionmainhomes.com/communities/three-rivers

Media Contact:

UnionMain Homes

[email protected]

SOURCE UnionMain Homes

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