UnionPay International launches "Fly to the World" themed campaign

Many UnionPay cardholders who have traveled prior to the peak may have already enjoyed the abundant discounts offered by UnionPay. To date, UnionPay acceptance network has expanded to 168 countries and regions, covering more than 23 million merchant locations and 1.64 million ATMs outside the Chinese Mainland. On the basis of its extensive acceptance network, UnionPay International continues to upgrade its card-using privilege system, collaborating with various types of merchants across Asia Pacific, Europe, America, Middle East and Russia to offer up to 30%-off discounts to UnionPay cardholders from now to June 20th.

The participating merchants of "Fly to the World" include airport duty free shops, famous department stores and brand stores, car rentals, restaurants, cruises, tourist attractions and communication service providers. UnionPay cardholders may enjoy online booking discounts when booking hotel rooms at OTAs like agoda.com. After returning home, they may get cash refunds from banks and airlines or card-using incentives from travel agencies.

According to the Annual Report of China Outbound Tourism Development (2017), more and more Chinese tourists prefer to spend more time to experience the local life and culture. With this trend, "Fly to the World" covers more car rental companies, restaurants, cruises and entertainment establishments (30% more than UnionPay's global campaign last year), offering better experiences to free-and-independent travelers.

Tourists may download the "UnionPay" App to enjoy more offers. For instance, cardholders may enjoy discounts paying with the "UnionPay" App by scanning QR code at merchants such as Kith Cafe, Bakery Cuisine, Pablo Cheese Tart and Itacho Sushi in Singapore. They may also download the e-coupons of "U Plan" with the App to enjoy instant discount at dozens of merchants, including Hertz in America, T Galleria in Australia and Tsuruha Drug in Japan.

