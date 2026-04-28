UnionPay International Morocco Branch Joins Casablanca Finance City (CFC) to Accelerate Financial Connectivity Across Africa

CASABLANCA, Morocco, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International (UPI) is proud to announce that its Morocco Branch has officially been granted Casablanca Finance City (CFC) status. This strategic milestone marks a significant step in UnionPay's commitment to positioning Morocco as its regional gateway for financial services and innovation across the African continent.

Strengthening the African Financial Ecosystem

Casablanca Finance City (CFC) is Africa's premier financial hub, established to serve as a strategic gateway for international companies expanding across the continent. By securing this status, UnionPay International joins an elite group of multinational institutions benefiting from a specialized legal, fiscal, and regulatory framework designed to foster regional integration and operational excellence.

"We are proud to have obtained CFC status, marking an important milestone in our expansion across Africa," said Mr. Feng Chen, General Manager of UnionPay International Africa Branch. "This recognition strengthens our position as a trusted partner in advancing financial infrastructure and enhancing cross-border connectivity. Being part of the CFC ecosystem not only reinforces our commitment to the African market but also enables us to operate more efficiently, supporting greater access to innovative payment solutions for businesses and consumers alike".

Strategic Impact and Market Value

The CFC status serves as a catalyst for UPI's expansion strategy, allowing the Africa Branch to operate with greater agility. By leveraging fiscal benefits and local regulatory support, UPI is better positioned to serve its partners and cardholders. From a market perspective, this reinforcement of UPI's presence in Morocco underscores its dedication to building a safe, convenient, and efficient payment environment throughout Africa.

The CFC qualification is now effective, and an official communication from the Casablanca Finance City Authority welcoming new member companies is expected shortly.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 2,600 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 183 countries and regions, with issuance in 85 countries and regions. Outside China's mainland, UnionPay is accepted at over 80 million merchants and 1.8 million ATMs. UPI provides high-quality, cost-effective, and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

Global Mobile Payment Services

To date, UnionPay mobile payment services—including UnionPay mobile QuickPass and UnionPay QR code payment—are accepted in more than 100 countries and regions. Outside China's mainland, UnionPay mobile QuickPass services are accepted at over 25 million POS terminals. UnionPay has also vigorously promoted cooperation for QR code interoperability with local payment networks in multiple markets, driving over 15 million acceptance points for UnionPay QR codes. Furthermore, over 200 e-wallets in 37 countries and regions outside China's mainland now accept UnionPay cards.

UnionPay in Africa

In Africa, UnionPay maintains a robust presence in 51 countries and issues cards locally in 13 countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana, Rwanda, Congo Brazzaville, Congo Kinshasa, eSwatini, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar, Zambia, and Nigeria. In response to global digital transformation and the need for financial inclusion, UnionPay has launched various innovative payment products across the continent to support a more connected African economy.