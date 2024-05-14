UnionTech Showcasing Latest Innovations at TCT Asia 2024

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCT Asia 2024, held from May 7th to 9th at the NECC in Shanghai, was a resounding success, with UnionTech, a leader in China's additive manufacturing sector, making a notable impact by showcasing its latest 3D printing systems and comprehensive AM solutions.

UnionTech's Latest AM Systems

At the exhibition, UnionTech presented three advanced AM systems: the industrial-grade SLM metal 3D printer Muees430, the SLA 3D printer Lite380 designed for educational applications, and the professional-grade LCD 3D printer Matrix300. The highlight was a live printing demonstration of the Muees430, offering visitors a comprehensive insight into its capabilities. UnionTech also introduced its subsidiary Synthetic's innovative materials: the FR-42 V-0 self-extinguishing flame retardant material and the Temp-R220 high-temperature resistant material.

FR-42 V-0 Self-extinguishing Flame Retardant Material

The FR-42 V-0 self-extinguishing flame retardant material sets a new standard in fire safety with its halogen-free technology, ensuring automatic extinguishment once the fire source is removed. Rigorous tests have demonstrated its exceptional performance in both initial combustion and re-ignition scenarios. Designed for large-format SLA printers, it offers excellent toughness, easy handling, reliability, and high surface quality. Its 2.5mm sample has achieved UL 94 V-0 certification, underscoring its superior performance.

Temp-R220 High Temperature Resistant Material

Temp-R220 boasts a heat deformation temperature exceeding 220°C and a long-term use temperature above 250°C. It offers excellent strength and a degree of toughness, making it ideal for large-format SLA printers. The material ensures better stability, reliable accuracy, and exceptional surface quality, even in complex environments.

Comprehensive Application Solutions

UnionTech's advanced 3D printing systems cater to diverse industries, including footwear, dental, medical, cultural and creative, and automotive. Their technology streamlines complex processes, enhances precision and reduces production costs. In the footwear industry, UnionTech's solutions simplify mold production and enable intricate engravings. Dental applications benefit from improved diagnostics and customized treatments. The automotive sector utilizes UnionTech's technology for prototyping, end-use parts, jigs, fixtures, and tire molds, while the cultural and creative industries see enhanced design accuracy and production efficiency. In the medical field, UnionTech's technology supports digital medicine, offering solutions for both auxiliary and implantable functions, thereby improving treatment outcomes and patient care.

At TCT Asia 2024, UnionTech engaged actively with exhibitors, visitors, and customers, fostering professional discussions on materials, equipment, technology, and applications. This interaction significantly contributed to the advancement of additive manufacturing technology, heralding a new era of innovation and transformation.

SOURCE UnionTech