UNIQLO Partners with the Nature Conservancy to help plant 100,000 trees in vital forests across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIQLO is proud to announce a new partnership with The Nature Conservancy, a global nonprofit working to create a world where people and nature can thrive. With a commitment to helping preserve the environment for future generations to come, UNIQLO in the U.S. is contributing $150,000 that will go toward the organization's Plant a Billion Trees program, aiding in forest restoration to slow the spread of biodiversity loss and climate change.

"We're very proud to support The Nature Conservancy in their critical work around reforestation," said Jean Shein, UNIQLO Global Director of Sustainability. "UNIQLO's brand purpose is to help make everyday life better, and we're committed to helping to preserve nature for all to continue to enjoy. We look forward to sharing The Nature Conservancy's mission and incredible impact with our customers."

Throughout the course of this year, UNIQLO's contribution will help plant 100,000 trees in some of the most vital forests across the United States, in places like The Upper Great Lakes (MI, MN, WI), Central Appalachia (WV), The North Woods (MI, MN, WI), Longleaf Pine Forests (VA, NC, FL, LA), Mississippi Delta (MS), and Shortleaf Pine Forests (AR). Planting new trees promotes biodiversity, filters fresh water, absorbs and stores carbon from the atmosphere, and helps to build healthier ecosystems that can mean better protection from extreme weather events. Through the Plant a Billion Trees program, The Nature Conservancy's goal is to slow the crisis of climate change and biodiversity loss across the planet.

"UNIQLO and The Nature Conservancy share the belief that we must act now to protect our planet from climate catastrophe and biodiversity loss and are delighted with our new partnership," says Meg Goldthwaite, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer from The Nature Conservancy. "Together, we can raise awareness of the critical role forests play in sustaining our planet and move us closer to protecting 1.6 billion acres of land, one of our ambitious 2030 goals."

About UNIQLO LifeWear

Apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity. Designed to be of the time and for the time, LifeWear is made with such modern elegance that it becomes the building blocks of each individual's style. A perfect shirt that is always being made more perfect. The simplest design hiding the most thoughtful and modern details. The best in fit and fabric made to be affordable and accessible to all. LifeWear is clothing that is constantly being innovated, bringing more warmth, more lightness, better design, and better comfort to people's lives.

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 2.3 trillion yen for the 2022 fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 (US $16.6 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2022 rate of $1 = 138.7 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has a total of more than 2,400 stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America.

With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global environmental nonprofit working to create a world where people and nature can thrive. Founded in the U.S. through grassroots action in 1951, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has grown to become one of the most effective and wide-reaching environmental organizations in the world. Thanks to more than a million members and the dedicated efforts of our diverse staff and over 400 scientists, we impact conservation in 79 countries and territories: 37 by direct conservation impact and 42 through partners.

