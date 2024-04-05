UNIQLO to Open First Stores in Texas, Bringing LifeWear to Houston and Dallas

The global apparel retailer will also expand its presence in California as part of accelerated U.S. growth strategy

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIQLO will open its first stores in Texas in Houston and Dallas, and extend its west coast presence, including new cities San Diego and Sacramento, this Fall/Winter. In total, the brand will open 11 new stores across Texas and California, a significant portion of the 20+ new store openings planned for North America in 2024. The upcoming store openings will build on UNIQLO's ambitious store growth plan to reach 200 stores in North America by 2027, focusing on regions with existing brand presence and new markets across the country.

"We are thrilled to be coming to Texas, a state where we have seen positive customer demand and where UNIQLO LifeWear products can perfectly serve the needs of the various lifestyles and climates throughout Houston and Dallas," said Yoshihide Shindo, UNIQLO USA CEO. "In addition to this incredibly momentous step for UNIQLO in the U.S. and for our business globally, we are also furthering our commitment to the west coast. We have been listening to our customers in these regions, where we have seen strong interest from E-commerce, and look forward to bringing them the full UNIQLO LifeWear experience when we open our doors this Fall/Winter."

Since opening its first North American location in the U.S. in 2005, UNIQLO has offered a unique customer experience with its innovative lineup of LifeWear, clothing that is designed to make everyone's life better. It is simple, high-quality, everyday clothing, thoughtfully crafted with life's needs in mind and is constantly evolving to fit modern life. With rising brand awareness in the U.S., UNIQLO North America turned a profit in fiscal year 2022, followed by significant growth for the fiscal year ending on August 31, 2023.

UNIQLO continues to strengthen its global popularity and persists in building deeper connections with customers through its designer collaborations, viral products like the round mini-shoulder bag, community partnerships, RE.UNIQLO circularity program, and convenient in-store services, including alterations and self-checkout.

UNIQLO was founded in Hiroshima, Japan in 1984 when Tadashi Yanai - now one of the world's most successful business leaders - took over his father's suiting store, transforming it to unisex casualwear made for all. Since opening its first store, originally called "Unique Clothing Warehouse," UNIQLO has created apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity, featuring universal designs, supreme fit and comfort to improve the daily lives of its customers. Today UNIQLO has more than 2,400 stores worldwide, including 74 stores in North America.

New UNIQLO stores opening in 2024 include:

Texas:

Houston Memorial City Mall ( Houston, TX ) First Colony Mall ( Sugar Land, TX )

Dallas Galleria Dallas ( Dallas, TX ) The Parks Mall at Arlington ( South Arlington, TX ) Stonebriar Centre ( Frisco, TX )



California:

Sacramento Arden Fair ( Sacramento, CA ) Westfield Galleria at Roseville ( Sacramento, CA )

San Diego Westfield UTC ( San Diego, CA )

Los Angeles Westfield Century City ( Los Angeles, CA ) Westfield Fashion Square ( Sherman Oaks, CA )

San Francisco / San Jose Westfield Oakridge ( San Jose, CA )

About UNIQLO LifeWear

Apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity. Designed to be of the time and for the time, LifeWear is made with such modern elegance that it becomes the building blocks of each individual's style. A perfect shirt that is always being made more perfect. The simplest design hiding the most thoughtful and modern details. The best in fit and fabric made to be affordable and accessible to all. LifeWear is clothing that is constantly being innovated, bringing more warmth, more lightness, better design, and better comfort to people's lives.

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 2.77 trillion yen for the 2023 fiscal year ending August 31, 2023 (US $18.92 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2023 rate of $1 = 146.2 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has a total of more than 2,400 UNIQLO stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America. The total number of stores across Fast Retailing's brands is now close to 3,600.

With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com .

